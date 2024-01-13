Manchester United vs Tottenham | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Manchester United vs. Tottenham: A Crucial Premier League Showdown

The Stakes for Manchester United

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford on Sunday in the headline fixture of the Premier League weekend. It is a big match for the home side if they are going to be able to pull themselves into the race for the top five. A loss would be devastating as they are already trailing Tottenham by eight points. Erik ten Hag needs a sustained period of good form both home and away if he is to secure his long-term position at the club.

It has been a difficult first half of the season for Manchester United, as they have battled inconsistency and injuries. The recent news on the latter is promising with a host of players getting closer to a return. This season, the home form has remained at a good level, which will give them confidence ahead of this weekend. Tottenham will come to Old Trafford with a positive game plan and that could benefit the home side.

Tottenham’s January Transfer Activity

Tottenham have had a busy start to the January transfer window, which suggests that the club are pushing hard for a Champions League spot. Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have joined the club, which will add quality to the first team and the squad. The former was an eye-catching signing, as the German flopped during his time with Chelsea. However, he is versatile and has the type of profile that could thrive under Ange Postocoglou. It will help deal with the forced absence of talisman Son Heung-min.

Interesting Stats

Manchester United have won 13 of the last 17 meetings with Tottenham in the Premier League. There hasn’t been a single draw during this period.

If Tottenham win, they will complete the league double over Manchester United. They have never been able to do this in the Premier League era.

Key Men

Fernandes

It does seem to be an easy choice for Manchester United, as their captain Bruno Fernandes is often their key player. He sets the tone with his performance and his own form often matches the inconsistent form displayed by the club. The first half of the season wasn’t as good as he would expect from himself, as he hasn’t been a regular threat in the final third. A big improvement will be expected in the second half of the campaign and this weekend offers the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back to form. This season, he has three goals and three assists in the Premier League, which is a significant drop from last season. Fernandes will be looking to improve on these numbers and there will be space for him on Sunday. If he finds his best levels, he could be vital in United picking up a key three points.

Richarlison

The next few months will offer a huge opportunity for Richarlison, as the Brazilian will be a guaranteed starter for Tottenham. Son Heung-min is absent on international duty and Postocoglou will be looking for others to step up in attack. There have been some promising signs in recent weeks that the Brazilian international is finding some rhythm. Tottenham supporters haven’t seen the best of him since he did join the club, but 2024 could be his year. His return of six goals and three assists in limited minutes is impressive, but there is more to come. If Manchester United’s defence is as shaky as it has been, he will get chances on Sunday.

Team News

Antony is available for the home side, while Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen are all back in training.

Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner are available to make their debuts. Cristian Romero could be back from his hamstring injury. However, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso are both out.

Verdict

This should be an entertaining match for the neutral, as both sides will be positive. There is a good chance for plenty of goals at both ends. The home advantage should give Manchester United a better chance than they had in the reverse fixture. It remains to be seen how Tottenham deal with the absence of Son. Ten Hag could nick an important win on Sunday.

Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham