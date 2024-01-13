Report: Tottenham May Recall Midfielder To Help With Depth

Spurs’ Midfield Dilemma: Ndombele’s Potential Return and the Gallagher Standoff

Tottenham Hotspur face a pivotal decision regarding their midfield lineup, as reported by FootballTransfers. The club is mulling over the possibility of welcoming back Tanguy Ndombele, amid the ongoing negotiations stalemate for Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher.

Ndombele’s Redemption Arc

Ndombele’s journey with Spurs has been a roller coaster since his £55m move from Lyon in 2019. Despite his undeniable talent, his inability to consistently start in North London prompted a loan to Galatasaray. There, he has rejuvenated his career, impressing the Spurs management. “Tottenham are contemplating whether to bring back Tanguy Ndombele to the side,” FootballTransfers reports, highlighting the positive transformation of Ndombele’s form in the Turkish Super Lig.

Gallagher: The Elusive Target

Concurrently, Tottenham’s interest in Connor Gallagher is no secret. However, Chelsea’s firm stance on their valuation of the England international has caused a deadlock. Spurs regard Gallagher as their No.1 target, but with Chelsea’s unwavering position, alternatives are being considered. Ndombele emerges as a potential, cost-effective solution to this quandary.

Ndombele’s Spurs Tenure: A Mixed Bag

Reflecting on Ndombele’s time at Spurs, it’s a tale of unfulfilled potential. His ten goals in 91 appearances don’t fully encapsulate his capabilities. His stints with Lyon and Napoli, especially Napoli’s 2022/23 Scudetto triumph, hint at the immense talent Spurs hoped to harness. His recent form at Galatasaray, particularly after the winter break and a significant role in their victory against Konyaspor, has reignited interest in his services.

Potential Impact of Ndombele’s Return

Manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly keen on integrating Ndombele back into the squad, “It is believed that manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on integrating Ndombele back into the squad, particularly after positive reports of his form in the Turkish Super Lig” as per FootballTransfers. A successful return could provide Spurs with a midfield dynamo, familiar with the Premier League’s rigours. It would also represent a cost-effective alternative to the expensive pursuit of Gallagher.