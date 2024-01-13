Man City’s Haaland Out Till End of Month: Impact

Erling Haaland’s Injury Setback: A Blow for Manchester City

Manchester City’s striking sensation Erling Haaland is set to be sidelined until the end of January, according to manager Pep Guardiola. This development comes as a significant blow to the team, especially considering Haaland’s impressive tally of 19 goals in 22 appearances this season.

Injury Woes for Haaland: The Timeline

Haaland, a formidable presence in City’s attack, has been out of action since a disappointing outing against Aston Villa on December 6. Initially, there were high hopes for a swift recovery, with aspirations of seeing him feature in the Club World Cup. However, Guardiola’s latest update paints a grim picture, indicating a prolonged recovery period.

Guardiola shared, “It’s the bone. It needs time. With every injury you can do whatever you want but it’s a question of time.”

Impact on Manchester City’s Campaign

This setback could not have come at a more critical juncture for City. Haaland’s absence is already confirmed for the upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle. Beyond this, a 13-day hiatus looms, during which City will embark on warm weather training in Abu Dhabi.

The Norwegian’s continued absence means he will likely miss key fixtures, including the FA Cup encounter with Tottenham on January 26 and a pivotal league match against Burnley on January 31. Guardiola remains hopeful, stating, “Hopefully at the end of this month he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning.”

City’s Resilience Without Haaland

Despite the void left by Haaland, City have demonstrated remarkable resilience. Unbeaten in the eight games without their star striker, including a triumphant Club World Cup campaign, they remain just five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

However, Guardiola emphasized Haaland’s importance, saying, “We need him. Hopefully he can come back and play the last four or five months without a problem.”

Additional Injury Concerns

Adding to City’s injury woes, centre-back Manuel Akanji faces a spell on the sidelines. Guardiola confirmed, “He will be some weeks out. It’s not a big problem but until the end of the month.”

This period is crucial for Manchester City as they navigate through these challenges, reinforcing the need for depth and adaptability in their quest for domestic and European glory.