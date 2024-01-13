Report: Arsenal Target Serie A Striker

Edu’s Bold Move for Zirkzee: A Striking Decision for Arsenal

Edu’s Commitment to Strengthening Arsenal’s Attack

Edu, Arsenal’s sporting director, is not shying away from a hefty investment to bolster the team’s attacking prowess. He’s set his sights on Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, despite a considerable additional fee required to outmanoeuvre his rivals. This determination stems from Arsenal’s recent slump, with the team dropping to fourth in the Premier League and being ousted from the FA Cup. The striking issue? A glaring lack of goals. “Arsenal sporting director Edu has reportedly decided to push through the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, despite learning the Gunners need to pay a £15m premium on top of his exit clause to secure his signing ahead of his rival suitors,” as TeamTalk aptly notes.

Strategic Choices in the Transfer Market

With the January transfer window wide open, Edu’s strategy is clear: secure a top-notch striker to rekindle Arsenal’s title aspirations. The club, initially eyeing Brentford’s Ivan Toney, had to pivot due to Brentford’s steep £100m valuation. This shift in focus led to Zirkzee, Bologna’s emerging star, becoming Arsenal’s primary target. As TeamTalk reveals, “However, Arteta wants to sign a new striker this month and… it’s since emerged that Bologna’s Zirkzee is now the club’s No 1 target.”

Zirkzee’s Rising Star in Serie A

Zirkzee’s transition from Bayern Munich to Bologna has been a success story. With eight goals in 16 games, he’s a significant factor in Bologna’s unexpected challenge for a top-four finish. But this form has not gone unnoticed, drawing attention from several top clubs, including Arsenal. As TeamTalk points out, “The Netherlands Under-21 international has developed into one of Serie A’s most feared strikers this season.”

Edu’s Financial Balancing Act

The financial aspect of this potential transfer is intriguing. Edu is reportedly ready to sanction a €50m (£43m) deal for Zirkzee, a substantial investment for Arsenal. However, selling Eddie Nketiah could offset this, especially with interest from clubs like Crystal Palace. This financial manoeuvring could make the deal more palatable for the Gunners, as TeamTalk suggests, “But if the Gunners can claw back around £30m for Nketiah…it will reduce Arsenal’s total outlay and make the deal all the more easier to swallow.”