Player Ratings: De Bruyne’s Magic Turns Game for City

Kevin De Bruyne Sparks Man City Comeback vs Newcastle

In a Premier League clash that encapsulated the essence of high-octane football, Manchester City’s Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne emerged as the saviour in a thrilling 3-2 victory over a Newcastle United.

Spectacular Comeback by Manchester City

Despite an early setback with goalkeeper Ederson’s injury, City showed their class. Bernardo Silva’s opener, a display of finesse, set the tone. However, Newcastle, undeterred, responded fiercely. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon’s quick-fire goals left City trailing, showcasing the unpredictable nature of Premier League football.

Turning Point: The De Bruyne Effect

Pep Guardiola’s masterstroke was introducing De Bruyne. The Belgian needed mere touches to make his mark, scoring with a precision that left fans in awe. As the match seemed destined for a draw, De Bruyne’s brilliance shone again. His pass in the dying moments found Oscar Bobb, who clinched a dramatic win for City.

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka (GK): 6.5/10

Kieran Trippier (RB): 6/10

Fabian Schar (CB): 5.5/10

Sven Botman (CB): 6/10

Dan Burn (LB): 5.5/10

Bruno Guimaraes (DM): 8/10

Sean Longstaff (CM): 5/10

Lewis Miley (CM): 6.5/10

Miguel Almiron (RW): 6/10

Alexander Isak (ST): 7.5/10

Anthony Gordon (LW): 7.5/10

Manager: Eddie Howe – 6/10

Manchester City

Ederson (GK): N/A

Kyle Walker (RB): 4/10

Ruben Dias (CB): 7/10

Nathan Ake (CB): 5.5/10

Josko Gvardiol (LB): 4/10

Rodri (DM): 7/10

Mateo Kovacic (DM): 5/10

Phil Foden (RM): 6/10

Bernardo Silva (AM): 7.5/10

Jeremy Doku (LM): 4/10

Julian Alvarez (ST): 5/10

Oscar Bobb (LM): 7/10

Kevin De Bruyne (CM): 9/10

Manager: Pep Guardiola – 6/10

Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

This match was a testament to the Premier League’s unpredictability and the sheer talent of players like De Bruyne, who can change the game’s complexion in moments. Manchester City’s resilience and Newcastle’s spirited performance made this a match to remember.