United-Tottenham Thriller Ends in Draw: Full Ratings Revealed

Manchester United and Tottenham in Thrilling Premier League Draw

Manchester United’s latest shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, witnessed an electrifying 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

First Half: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes

From the outset, it was clear this wouldn’t be a typical match. Rasmus Hojlund, United’s newfound striking sensation, broke the deadlock swiftly, showcasing his sharpshooting skills. Not to be outdone, Tottenham’s Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur found the back of the net, ensuring the scoreboard ticked over equally for both sides.

Second Half: Tension and Tactics

As the game progressed, the tactics on display were a chess match. United, with their back-to-back goals, seemed to have a slight edge. However, Tottenham’s possession game brought a sense of equilibrium, leading to a nail-biting finish.

Player Ratings: A Critical Assessment

Each player’s performance is crucial in a game of such intensity. Here are the ratings for both teams:

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana – 3/10 – Struggled to assert his presence.

– Struggled to assert his presence. RB: Diogo Dalot – 6/10 – Showed composure and skill.

– Showed composure and skill. CB: Jonny Evans – 5/10 – Mixed defensive display.

– Mixed defensive display. CB: Raphael Varane – 4/10 – Could have been more solid.

– Could have been more solid. LB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 5/10 – Adequate but unremarkable.

– Adequate but unremarkable. CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 5/10 – Showed potential despite the pressure.

– Showed potential despite the pressure. CM: Christian Eriksen – 3/10 – Seemed uncertain in key moments.

– Seemed uncertain in key moments. AM: Bruno Fernandes – 4/10 – Lacked significant impact.

– Lacked significant impact. RW: Alejandro Garnacho – 5/10 – Struggled to leave his mark.

– Struggled to leave his mark. ST: Rasmus Hojlund – 7/10 – A standout performance.

– A standout performance. LW: Marcus Rashford – 8/10 – Demonstrated remarkable skill and confidence.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony offered varied contributions but couldn’t tip the scales.

Manager: Erik ten Hag – 4/10 – His strategic choices left something to be desired.

Tottenham