Saunders: ‘Liverpool’s Nunez an example to every striker, worth his weight in gold’

Dean Saunders’ Premier League Insights – Two Footed Podcast

Discovering the Premier League Through Dean Saunders’ Eyes

Dean Saunders, a name synonymous with football excellence, appeared on today’s Two Footed podcast from EPL Index. His insights provide a unique perspective on the current state of the Premier League. In this blog, we delve into the key points Saunders discussed with regular host Dave Hendrick, offering a glimpse into the mind of a football legend.

Brighton’s Rise: Model of Success

Saunders highlighted former club Brighton’s exceptional journey in recent years. “They started falling and falling, and ended up in the Withdean Stadium; such a great club, I thought they’re going to go bankrupt,” Saunders recalled.

But under the Bloom family, Brighton have seen a meteoric rise, a testament to intelligent football and strategic management. “They’ve obviously grown, and Potter had done a great job,” he noted, praising Brighton’s ability to play out from the back effectively, a skill few teams genuinely posses.

Liverpool’s Nunez: Beyond Goal Scoring

Turning his attention to another of his former clubs Liverpool, Saunders discussed the impact of Darwin Nunez. Despite not being a prolific goal scorer, Nunez’s relentless work rate and contribution to Liverpool’s aggressive play style make him invaluable. “He’s an example to every striker,” Saunders stated.

“Nunez is prepared to sprint and do the horrible side of football, he’s worth his weight in gold.”

Manchester City: A Persistent Force

On Manchester City’s prospects, Saunders expressed his belief in their ability to triumph in the Premier League. “They just know how to do it,” he said, admiring their resilience and tactical prowess. This insight offers a clear indication of City’s deep-rooted understanding of the dynamic required to win the league.

Aston Villa’s Ascent and Challenges

Saunders also touched on another of his former clubs Aston Villa’s. “They’re going along nicely,” he observed, but expressed doubts about their capacity to win the league, citing squad depth as a potential hindrance. This observation points to the critical balance between talent and depth in a successful team.

Essence of Football: Saunders’ Philosophy

Throughout the conversation, Saunders emphasised the importance of adaptability and intelligence in football. “You can only do what the opposition let you do,” he remarked, underlining the need for teams to adjust their strategies based on their opponents’ tactics.

Dean Saunders’ insights on the Two Footed podcast provide a deep understanding of the nuances and strategies at play in the Premier League. His reflections on team dynamics, player contributions, and tactical adaptability offer invaluable perspectives for fans and aspiring players alike.