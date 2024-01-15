Report: Big Four Clubs To Battle For Palace Star

Ratcliffe’s Bold Move: Man Utd Eyes Crystal Palace Prodigy

Olise’s Soaring Market Value

Michael Olise, the dynamic Crystal Palace winger, has become a prime target for several Premier League titans. Despite his commitment to Crystal Palace for the current season, it’s increasingly likely that Selhurst Park will witness his final plays in their colors. As TEAMtalk reveals, “Michael Olise has major interest in his signature and although he is set to stay at Crystal Palace this month there is a big possibility it will be his last season playing at Selhurst Park.”

United’s Strategy under Ratcliffe

Manchester United, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s prospective leadership, is not just keen but strategically focused on securing Olise. The objective is clear: transform Old Trafford into a magnet for England’s finest football talents. The article notes, “As correctly reported today, Manchester United are keen on bringing him into the club under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is hopeful of making Old Trafford the go-to place for the best English talent.”

Chelsea’s Persistent Chase

Chelsea’s pursuit of Olise is no secret. The Blues’ long-standing interest culminated in triggering his £35 million release clause last summer. However, Olise’s loyalty to Palace, combined with the promise of regular game time, persuaded him to stay. A new contract with a heftier release clause, effective from summer, is a testament to his value at Palace.

Liverpool and Man City in the Fray

The Olise saga extends beyond Manchester and Chelsea. Liverpool, bracing for a potential Salah departure, have their sights set on summer reinforcements, with Olise possibly on their radar. Manchester City, too, are captivated by his technical prowess and homegrown status, crucial for adhering to European squad regulations.

Olise’s Impact at Palace

Since his transfer from Reading in 2021, Olise has been a revelation at Palace, with a record of 20 assists and 11 goals in 80 appearances. His recent comeback from injury has seen him contribute impressively, with five goals and one assist in nine games. Although tied to Palace until 2027, his future seems poised for a shift, depending on the summer’s negotiations.