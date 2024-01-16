Real Madrid Legend: Next Stop Arsenal or Chelsea?

Arsenal and Chelsea Eyeing Karim Benzema in Transfer Battle

In what could become the highlight of this January transfer window, Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly considering bids for former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, as detailed by Sam Smith in the Express. The Premier League giants are in search of a prolific centre-forward, and Benzema’s uncertain situation in Saudi Arabia presents a unique opportunity.

Benzema’s Fall from Grace

After leaving European football for the lucrative offers of Saudi Arabia last summer, Benzema’s career has hit a stumbling block. Marca reports that his current club, Al-Ittihad, is displeased with his absence from training following an extended break. This situation has left the 36-year-old’s future hanging in the balance, prompting interest from top European clubs.

Arsenal’s Striking Woes

Arsenal, having drifted from the Premier League title race, is in dire need of a consistent goal-scorer. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have collectively scored only eight league goals this season, a statistic that starkly contrasts with the firepower at Manchester City and Liverpool. Arteta’s side, longing for a prolific striker, may see Benzema as a short-term solution to their goal-scoring challenges.

Chelsea’s Search for Experience

On the other hand, Chelsea’s new signing Nicolas Jackson has struggled to find the back of the net, pushing coach Mauricio Pochettino to hunt for an experienced No 9. Benzema, with his 354 goals in 648 appearances for Real Madrid, could be the guiding force for the younger Chelsea forwards like Jackson.

Manchester United Steps Back

Manchester United have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Benzema due to the striker’s hefty wage demands, clearing the path for either Arsenal or Chelsea. This decision opens a window for the London clubs to potentially make a move.

A Shift in Transfer Strategy?

Signing a player like Benzema, who is arguably past his prime and hasn’t shone in the Saudi Pro League, deviates from the usual transfer strategy of both Arsenal and Chelsea. Traditionally, these clubs have focused on acquiring younger talents with the potential to grow into elite stars. However, the urgency to bolster their attacking options might compel them to make an exception for a player of Benzema’s calibre.

In conclusion, the prospect of signing Karim Benzema represents a tantalizing opportunity for both Arsenal and Chelsea. While his recent form and age might raise questions, his proven track record at the highest level of football could be a game-changer in the Premier League’s intense competition. This potential move could well become a defining moment in the January transfer window.