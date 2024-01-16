FA Cup Replay: Bristol City vs West Ham Preview

West Ham’s Challenge at Ashton Gate: Crucial FA Cup Replay with Bristol City

In an enthralling FA Cup third-round replay tonight, West Ham United face a significant test as they travel to Bristol City’s Ashton Gate. The initial tie, a gripping 1-1 stalemate, proved costly for David Moyes’ squad, notably impacting their forward line.

Injury Woes and Team Reshuffle

The absence of Jarrod Bowen, sidelined due to an injury sustained in the previous match, is a major blow for the Hammers. His potential return this weekend remains a topic of anticipation. Further adding to Moyes’ challenges, Lucas Paqueta is also unavailable due to an injury from the same game. As assistant boss Billy McKinlay noted, “Lucas Paqueta is not available and the same for Jarrod Bowen. They got injuries in the last game and we’ll determine their availability for future games after tomorrow.”

Michail Antonio’s knee issue and Mohammed Kudus’ participation in the Africa Cup of Nations compound the situation, leaving West Ham without their first-choice forwards.

Emerging Talents and Predicted Lineup

In light of these absences, Moyes may have to lean on the squad’s depth. Konstantinos Mavropanos, despite a recent rib problem, is expected to feature, offering some relief. Moreover, the spotlight could shine on young Callum Marshall, potentially stepping into the first-team fray.

Predicted to take the field for West Ham are Fabianski in goal, flanked by Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, and Emerson in defence. Midfield may see Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, and Soucek, while Fornals, Ings, and Benrahma could lead the attack.

Key Details for Fans

The match, kicking off at 7.45 pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, promises to be a pivotal moment in West Ham’s FA Cup journey. Fans can tune in to BBC One for live coverage from the vibrant atmosphere of Ashton Gate.