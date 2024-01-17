Everton Win Appeal: Calvert-Lewin’s Red Card Revoked

Everton’s Triumph in Overturning Calvert-Lewin’s Red Card: A Closer Look

In a remarkable turn of events, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has seen his red card, received during a gripping FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace, rescinded following a thorough review. This decision, coming from an independent regulatory commission, highlights a significant moment in the club’s recent journey.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Unfortunate Incident

The 26-year-old striker was at the centre of controversy on 4th January when he was sent off for a tackle on Crystal Palace’s Nathaniel Clyne. This incident, occurring in the 79th minute, saw Calvert-Lewin attempt to retain possession by sliding towards the ball, unintentionally catching Clyne on the shin. Referee Chris Kavanagh, prompted by the video assistant referee (VAR), Michael Salisbury, reviewed the pitchside monitor and deemed the tackle worthy of a straight red card, implying serious foul play.

Everton’s Immediate Response and Appeal

Everton, standing firmly behind their player, launched an appeal the next day, challenging the decision. The club’s submission stressed Calvert-Lewin’s “high degree of control” during the tackle and argued against the notion of it being “reckless or forceful”. They emphasized the striker’s control throughout the incident, contradicting the criteria typically associated with a red card for serious foul play.

Independent Commission’s Verdict: Error Corrected

Upon review, the commission unanimously concurred with Everton’s stance. They found the tackle to lack the requisite “force, speed, and intensity” and dismissed any notion of it endangering the safety of the opponent. The commission’s statement, published on the Football Association’s website, underlined that the referee had made a “clear and obvious error”.

Implications for Calvert-Lewin and Everton

This overturned decision carries substantial implications for both Calvert-Lewin and Everton. Initially facing a three-game suspension, this ruling clears the way for Calvert-Lewin to continue contributing to Everton’s campaign without interruption. It’s a testament to the club’s advocacy for their player and a notable example of the impact of VAR in modern football.

In conclusion, this incident not only throws a spotlight on the ongoing debates surrounding VAR’s role in football but also underscores Everton’s commitment to standing by their players. As the season progresses, this decision could very well prove pivotal in Everton’s journey.