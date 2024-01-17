Report: Leicester Eye Permanent Deal For Loanee

Leicester City’s Strategy for Securing Callum Doyle: A Wise Move?

Securing Talent: Leicester’s Pursuit of Doyle

Leicester City’s ambitions are clear as they express a keen interest in making Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle a permanent part of their squad. This news, reported by The72, echoes a strategic move by the Foxes to strengthen their defensive line. As noted, “Leicester City would like to keep Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle on a permanent basis, The Athletic has said in a new report.”

Maresca’s Masterstroke: Linking with Manchester City

Enzo Maresca, the Leicester City boss, is no stranger to the Manchester City roster. His past association with the club has been instrumental in bringing the promising left-footed defender to Leicester for the 2023/24 season. However, the initial negotiations for Doyle, as The72 rightly points out, aimed at a permanent deal before settling on a loan to expedite the transfer process.

Doyle’s Impact and Recovery

Doyle’s introduction to Leicester City was nothing short of impressive, quickly becoming a staple as a left-back. But his journey hit a bump with a knee injury, putting a temporary hold on his promising start. Nevertheless, The Athletic’s recent report suggests that Leicester remains undeterred by this setback, as they continue to contemplate a permanent deal for Doyle.

The Road Ahead: A Permanent Deal?

Doyle’s challenge now lies in reclaiming his spot in the starting XI. His early-season form had already won many admirers, and a return to that level could see a swell of support for his permanent stay. Maresca’s Manchester City connection might prove advantageous, especially if Leicester City clinches promotion from the Championship. This would not only enhance their bargaining power but also align with Manchester City’s strategy of selling young talents to balance their books, as The72 state “The Premier League giants have proven willing to sell top young players before as a way to help balance the books, so a sale of Doyle could be another chance to do so.”.