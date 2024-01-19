Arsenal vs Crystal Palace | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: A Critical Encounter

Arsenal’s Title Challenge

Arsenal host Crystal Palace this weekend as they try to get their title challenge back on track. The Gunners are now considered outsiders with Manchester City and Liverpool seen as more likely to triumph. However, that release of pressure may help Mikel Arteta’s men improve on the pitch as they have been noticeably poorer in recent weeks. The break may have helped them reset and with Crystal Palace playing in the week, they should be fresher.

Arsenal’s Search for Victory

The Gunners haven’t been able to win since before Christmas. It has now been over a month since they last tasted victory and that has seen their season stall. They are only five points behind first place, but they will not be focusing on that yet. Arsenal need to take it one game at a time and return to playing how they did at the start of the season. This is a challenge for Mikel Arteta, but the break will have allowed them to shore things up on the training ground. This fixture should be a good one for them to get back to winning ways.

Pressure on Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson is under pressure, after a run of poor results. It is unlikely that he will be in charge next season, but there is a chance that Palace could make a change even sooner. Injuries have hampered the club this season, with the veteran manager being unable to select his best team often. The defeat to Everton in the FA Cup was a huge blow and one that has disappointed supporters, with little left to play for this season.

Interesting Stats

Prior to the last three victories in this fixture, Arsenal had only one win in eight against Crystal Palace. In away fixtures against other London teams, Crystal Palace have won only one of the last 17.

Key Men: Saka and Eze

Saka

The England international is having yet another consistent Premier League season down Arsenal’s right. He remains their most dangerous attacker and he has proven that with six goals and six assists in the league. Saka will be hoping to retain that impressive form into the second half of the season. Tyrick Mitchell has been performing well for Crystal Palace, but he will have a difficult task keeping Saka under control. That is a battle that could determine how the game goes. If Arsenal’s right winger is at his best, it is likely that the Gunners will win with relative ease.

Eze

One of the reasons why Crystal Palace supporters enjoy watching their team is Eberechi Eze. The midfielder is exciting and gets fans off their seats. He has the ability to create chances for team-mates and score individual goals. Eze is unpredictable and injects energy into a game. It is one of the main reasons why Gareth Southgate has included him in England squads. Although Palace have little to play for, Eze could still make the Euros in the summer and that will be his sole focus. He offers something different to the other midfield options available to Southgate. If he does manage to get into the squad, it could help him earn a summer move to a bigger club.

Team News

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be available this weekend after their respective injuries. Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira won’t be available until February. Jurrien Timber is a long term absentee. Jordan Ayew is at the African Cup of Nations. Michael Olise is missing with a thigh injury. Joel Ward, Rob Holding and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi won’t be available until the end of the month. Cheick Doucoure will be missing for the rest of the season.

Verdict

It is difficult to see Crystal Palace managing to get anything from the Emirates Stadium. They haven’t been very good in recent weeks and continue to miss key players. Arsenal have been far from their best, but they have too much class for this run of form to continue for much longer. They should get a vital three points this weekend.

Match Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace