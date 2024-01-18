Report: Major Euro Club Eyes Shock Move for City Star

Man City in Shock: Real Madrid’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland

Madrid’s Bold Strategy for Haaland

Manchester City’s football landscape could be in for a seismic shift with the latest buzz from Spain. Real Madrid, arguably the world’s most illustrious club, are reportedly initiating talks to acquire Man City’s star, Erling Haaland. “According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Madrid are prioritising Haaland’s capture over Mbappe. And Los Blancos already have a firm ‘strategy’ in mind to try and strike a deal for the Prem tormentor,” as reported by TeamTalk.

Haaland’s Stellar Impact at Man City

Haaland’s journey in the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable. Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £51.5million, Haaland has been a force to reckon with. His record-breaking season with 52 goals in 53 games, including 36 in just 35 league appearances, has shattered previous records and firmly established him as a Premier League icon.

Real Madrid’s Cautious Approach

Real Madrid’s approach in luring Haaland is being executed with caution. “It is claimed that Madrid are already in early talks with Haaland’s camp about a move, via intermediaries. They are wary of contacting the player or his entourage directly as this will lead to a stern response from City,” TeamTalk elaborates. Madrid’s tactful strategy reflects their keenness to secure Haaland without stirring up controversy.

Madrid’s Proven Transfer Tactics

The strategy Madrid is employing is not new to them. “The report explains how Madrid are hoping to repeat the method they used to win the race for Jude Bellingham. Madrid worked tirelessly to convince the midfielder on joining them over his other suitors before they even entered negotiations with Dortmund.” This methodical and patient approach has served Madrid well in the past and might just be the key to unlocking Haaland’s move.