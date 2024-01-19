Report: Manquillo Poised for La Liga Switch

Javier Manquillo’s Imminent Move to Celta Vigo from Newcastle

As reported by Chris Waugh in the Athletic, Newcastle United’s Javier Manquillo is on the brink of a transfer to Celta Vigo, marking a significant shift in his career and Newcastle’s squad dynamics.

Manquillo’s Newcastle Tenure Nearing an End

The 29-year-old right-back, having not featured in the first team this season due to muscular injuries, is in talks to return to his homeland. His move to Celta Vigo not only represents a personal transition back to Spain but also a reunion with Rafa Benitez, his former manager at Newcastle. This transfer is more than just a change of clubs for Manquillo; it’s a return to familiar territory, both in terms of country and management.

Newcastle’s Transfer Strategy Amid Injuries

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s head coach, faces the challenge of reinforcing the squad during the January window while adhering to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR). Newcastle, already close to their PSR limit, finds themselves in a situation where they must balance their squad and wage bill. The departure of fringe players like Manquillo becomes crucial to create financial room for new signings, especially in light of recent injuries, including Joelinton’s, which has heightened the need for a midfielder.

Manquillo’s Role at Newcastle

Since joining Newcastle in 2017, Manquillo has found himself slipping down the pecking order in the right-back position. Behind the likes of Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, and Emil Krafth, his game time has been limited. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, this move could offer him more regular playing opportunities.

Benitez’s Influence and Celta Vigo’s Position

Rafa Benitez’s involvement in bringing Manquillo to Celta Vigo signifies a vote of confidence in the player he previously signed for Newcastle from Atletico Madrid. Benitez, who joined Celta Vigo last summer, finds his team just above the relegation zone in La Liga, indicating a need for experienced reinforcements like Manquillo.

In conclusion, Javier Manquillo’s anticipated transfer to Celta Vigo is a move that resonates on multiple levels. It’s a step that addresses Newcastle’s need to manage their squad within financial constraints while offering Manquillo a chance to revitalize his career under a familiar mentor in a challenging La Liga environment.