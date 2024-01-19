Origi’s New Chapter: Possible MLS Move

Divock Origi: MLS Clubs Eyeing Former Liverpool Striker

As reported by Tyrell Feaster in the Mail, Divock Origi, the former Liverpool forward currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from AC Milan, has attracted interest from several Major League Soccer teams, including LAFC and Dallas.

Origi’s Struggles at Nottingham Forest

Origi’s time at Nottingham Forest has been underwhelming, with the Belgian international failing to score in nine appearances. This lack of impact is a far cry from his heroics at Liverpool, where he became a cult hero due to his knack for scoring crucial goals. The 28-year-old’s current form has led to speculation about his next move, with MLS appearing to be a potential destination.

MLS Interest in Origi

MLS clubs such as FC Dallas, FC Cincinnati, and LAFC are reportedly keen on acquiring Origi. His experience in top European leagues, coupled with a reputation for scoring important goals, makes him an attractive prospect for these teams. The American league’s interest in Origi is a testament to his enduring appeal, despite his recent struggles in front of goal.

Origi’s Legacy at Liverpool

During his eight seasons with Liverpool, Origi etched his name into club folklore. His memorable contributions include two critical goals in the 2019 Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona and a goal in the final victory over Tottenham. He was also a vital part of Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League title-winning team, showcasing his ability to deliver in key moments.

Challenges at AC Milan and Future Prospects

Origi’s move to AC Milan in 2022 began promisingly, with a goal on his debut. However, he has managed only two goals in 36 appearances for the Serie A club. This dip in form led to his loan to Nottingham Forest, where he has struggled to regain his scoring touch.

In conclusion, Divock Origi’s journey from a Liverpool hero to a potential MLS transfer highlights the fluctuating nature of a footballer’s career. While his current form may have dampened his prospects in European football, the interest from MLS clubs suggests a new chapter may be on the horizon for Origi, offering a chance to reignite his career in a new environment.