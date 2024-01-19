Report: Arsenal Left-Back Linked with Ligue 1 Return

Arsenal’s Loan Ranger: Nuno Tavares’ Potential Marseille Move

In the revolving doors of football transfers, Team Talk report that a familiar face could be making a striking return to Marseille’s attention. Nuno Tavares, Arsenal’s defender on loan at Nottingham Forest, is again in the limelight, as French sources suggest Marseille may renew their interest in a January move.

Tavares’ Arsenal Journey: A Tale of Two Loans

When Arsenal whisked Nuno Tavares from Benfica in 2021 for £8m, expectations were high. But fast forward, and the left-back’s journey has been akin to a roller coaster – peaks at Marseille with six goals, troughs at Forest with sparse appearances. It’s telling that the bustling 39 games he played last season in France now contrast sharply with a mere five showings at the City Ground.

Marseille’s Left-Back Carousel

Marseille’s left-back slot has seen more changes than a high-speed fashion show. After Tavares’ initial loan stint, they roped in Renan Lodi, only to dispatch him to Al Hilal. As L’Equipe reports, Marseille is circling back to the idea of a Tavares reunion. It appears Arsenal’s French connection may remain strong, albeit with a sense of déjà vu.

Forest’s Perspective: Underuse and Underwhelm

For Forest, Tavares’ minimal impact could make a potential departure less painful. Under both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo, Tavares has been a peripheral figure. If Marseille’s call beckons, Forest’s response might just be a shrug and a nod.

Arsenal’s Defensive Dilemma: Absence and Alternatives

Arsenal’s own backline narrative is complex. With Oleksandr Zinchenko injured, and Tavares and Kieran Tierney on loans, Mikel Arteta’s defensive jigsaw lacks pieces. The reliance on makeshift solutions like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior underscores a pressing need, one that Tavares seems increasingly unlikely to fill.

Market Mechanics: The Valuation Game

Arsenal, who seemingly extracted a £1m loan fee from Forest for Tavares, must now weigh his market worth. The initial £12m option-to-buy clause Forest reportedly holds could be a mirage. Yet, the Gunners remain hopeful of a profitable exit strategy for a player whose time at Emirates seems to be ticking down.

The Bigger Picture: Arsenal’s January Clear-Out

Tavares’ situation is but one thread in Arsenal’s broader tapestry. The January window whispers speak of potential exits for Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny as well. Arsenal’s winter market activity is poised on the starting blocks, and Tavares could well be the first domino to fall.

Conclusion: Tavares’ Next Chapter

Will Tavares find redemption in the familiar pastures of Ligue 1? The path back to Marseille is laden with ifs and buts, yet the whispers from France grow louder. As Arsenal and Forest navigate their own strategic chessboards, Tavares awaits his fate – a move that could define his career trajectory.