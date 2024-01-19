Fernandes’ Man United Freedom: Neville Criticises Ten Hag

Neville’s Critique: Ten Hag’s Tactics vs Guardiola’s Discipline

Ten Hag’s Strategy Under Fire

In the intense world of Premier League football, managerial tactics are under constant scrutiny, especially when a team’s performance doesn’t meet expectations. Manchester United’s current situation, as analysed by Gary Neville, a former Red Devil himself, brings to light a significant tactical divergence between Erik ten Hag’s approach and Pep Guardiola’s disciplined style at Manchester City. Neville’s observations, shared on the Stick to Football Podcast, offer an intriguing perspective on why certain strategies might be hindering United’s on-field success, particularly concerning their ace, Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd’s Struggle for Consistency

Manchester United’s season thus far has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with the team languishing at seventh in the Premier League, a substantial eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. Their recent exit from the Champions League and League Cup only adds to the disappointment, leaving the FA Cup as their last beacon of hope for silverware this season. The Red Devils are set to clash with League Two’s Newport County in an upcoming fourth-round tie.

Controversy and Unfulfilled Potential

A notable aspect of Ten Hag’s tenure has been his handling of player dynamics, particularly the Jadon Sancho situation, and his apparent preference for certain players. Antony, despite not having a significant goal contribution this term, continues to start, raising questions about squad management. This has reportedly frustrated Sancho, highlighting potential rifts within the team.

Neville’s Take on Fernandes’ Role

Gary Neville, with his storied career at United, brings a wealth of experience to his analysis. His critique of Ten Hag’s use of Bruno Fernandes is particularly telling. Fernandes, undoubtedly talented, seems to be granted the freedom to roam across the pitch. Neville argues that this approach is counterproductive, drawing a stark comparison to Guardiola’s disciplined system at City. In Guardiola’s setup, players are expected to adhere strictly to their positions, ensuring a cohesive team structure.

“I think about Bruno Fernandes, and I watched him on Sunday, he’s obviously the best player in terms of talent – but he’s everywhere. He must be being told to go and do what he wants. I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is that type of guy,” Neville expressed on the podcast.

Neville further elaborates, “If, for Pep Guardiola, a player plays out of position for a minute or two, he’s on the sideline saying, ‘Get back into your position’, and I think Ten Hag is giving him the freedom to go everywhere, and actually that means you can never have a combination or a pattern – when you’ve got your main midfield player everywhere on the pitch.”

The Evolution of the Number 10 Role

Neville’s analysis also touches on the evolution of football tactics, particularly the role of the number 10. The traditional concept of a free-roaming playmaker has been largely replaced by a more structured approach, where players are expected to fit within a team’s overall attacking shape and pattern. This disciplined structure is something that Neville believes is lacking in Fernandes’ current role under Ten Hag.

In conclusion, Neville’s insights, courtesy of the Stick to Football Podcast, offer a thought-provoking look at the tactical contrasts between Manchester United and Manchester City. The freedom given to Bruno Fernandes, a stark contrast to Guardiola’s disciplined approach, raises questions about United’s tactical coherence and effectiveness. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag adapts his strategy to achieve the much-needed consistency and success for the Red Devils.