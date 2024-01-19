Report: Henderson Tops Eredivisie Earnings at Ajax

Jordan Henderson’s Earnings and Impact in the Eredivisie: A Detailed Analysis

Jordan Henderson’s recent move to Ajax marks a significant shift in his career trajectory and financial earnings. The former Liverpool captain, as reported by Planet Football, has transitioned from a lucrative stint in Saudi Arabia to a more modest, yet still substantial, salary in the Eredivisie. This blog delves into Henderson’s place among the top earners in the Dutch league and examines the implications of his move for both the player and Ajax.

Henderson’s Financial Journey from Saudi Arabia to Ajax

Henderson’s time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq was marked by a staggering weekly wage of £663,631, placing him as the sixth highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League. This move was ostensibly to grow the game in Saudi Arabia, but the financial incentives were undoubtedly significant. The transition to Ajax, however, sees Henderson taking a considerable pay cut. According to The Mirror, his base wage at Ajax is £85,000-a-week, rising to £110,000 with bonuses. This still ranks him as one of the Eredivisie’s highest earners, but it represents a notable shift in his financial landscape.

Ajax’s Financial Structure and Henderson’s Place

The Eredivisie’s financial ecosystem is dominated by players from Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV. Before Henderson’s arrival, Steven Bergwijn of Ajax was the league’s highest-paid player, earning just over £76,000 weekly. Henderson’s contract places him at the top of this list, a testament to both his pedigree and Ajax’s valuation of his abilities. This move signifies Ajax’s willingness to invest significantly in experienced talent to bolster their squad.

Henderson’s Role and Expectations at Ajax

Henderson’s role at Ajax extends beyond the financial aspects. Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip’s comments highlight the English international’s expected contribution: “We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities… Jordan Henderson is that type of player. His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad.” This statement underscores the dual role Henderson is expected to play – as a leader on the field and a mentor off it, especially to the club’s younger players.

The Eredivisie’s Top Earners and the League’s Dynamics

The Eredivisie’s top earners list, as reported by Planet Football, is a reflection of the league’s financial stratification. Players from the three big clubs dominate the list, with wages ranging significantly. Henderson’s position at the top of this list is a clear indicator of his perceived value. It also highlights the financial disparities within the league, with a significant gap between the top earners and those at the bottom of the list.

Here’s the full breakdown of Eredivisie’s top 25 best-paid players – featuring their weekly and annual wages (in brackets). Their estimated salaries are via Capology.

25. David Hancko (Feyenoord) – £19,872 (£1,033,360)

24. Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) – £19,872 (£1,033,360)

23. Andre Ramalho (PSV) – £22,025 (£1,145,308)

22. Noa Lang (PSV) – £26,496 (£1,377,814)

21. Chuba Akpom (Ajax) – £27,490 (£1,429,482

20. Walter Benitez (PSV) – £27,821 (£1,446,705)

19. Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – £29,146 (£1,515,595)

18. Ramiz Zerrouki (Feyenoord) – £29,146 (£1,515,595)

17. Jerdy Schouten (PSV) – £32,458 (£1,687,822)

16. Borna Sosa (Ajax) – £32,458 (£1,687,822)

15. Luuk de Jong (PSV) – £32,789 (£1,705,045)

14. Geronimo Rulli (Ajax) – £35,770 (£1,860,049)

13. Patrick van Aanholt (PSV) – £37,095 (£1,928,940)

12. Branco van den Boomen (Ajax) – £38,917 (£2,023,664)

11. Ricardo Pepi (PSV) – £38,917 (£2,023,664)

10. Calvin Stengs (Feyenoord) – £40,573 (£2,109,778)

9. Josip Sutalo (Ajax) – £41,401 (£2,152,834)

8. Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV) – £42,229 (£2,195,891)

7. Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) – £48,687 (£2,531,733)

6. Sergino Dest (PSV) – £49,681 (££2,583,401)

5. Brian Brobbey (Ajax) – £49,681 (£2,583,401)

4. Hirving Lozano (PSV) – £58,458 (£3,039,802)

3. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) – £66,241 (£3,444,535)

2. Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) – £76,177 (£3,961,215)

1. Jordan Henderson (Ajax) – £85,000 (£4,420,000)

In conclusion, Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax and his position as one of Eredivisie’s top earners is a multifaceted development. It represents a significant financial decision for both the player and Ajax, and it underscores his expected impact on and off the pitch. This move is emblematic of the changing financial landscape in European football, where experience and leadership are highly valued commodities.