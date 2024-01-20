Report: Serie A Striker Lures Manchester United and Arsenal

Tracking the Rise of Zirkzee: Premier League Giants on Alert

Premier League’s Striker Search Intensifies

As the summer transfer window inches closer, the hunt for top-tier strikers has placed Joshua Zirkzee, the Bologna frontman, firmly in the crosshairs of English giants Manchester United and Arsenal. His remarkable upturn in form in Serie A has not gone unnoticed, with both clubs, according to 90min, keenly monitoring his progress.

Zirkzee’s Journey from Bayern to Bologna

Emerging from the revered ranks of Bayern Munich, Zirkzee faced hurdles in Germany, only to find his stride on Italian soil. His move to Bologna in 2022 was met with a tepid start, but the 22-year-old has since ignited the Serie A with an impressive tally of seven goals and two assists in 19 outings this term. Such a resurgence signifies not just a personal triumph but also a siren call to those seeking a striker with a blend of youth and potential.

The Transfer Tug-of-War

INEOS, set to take the reins of Manchester United’s sporting endeavours, has thrown considerable weight behind their interest in Zirkzee. Previously eyed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm for a move to Nice, Zirkzee’s allure as a transfer target is clearly multi-faceted. As United and Arsenal gear up for a potential bidding war, the stakes are high and the competition fierce.

Release Clause Intricacies

The narrative takes an intriguing twist with the revelation of a €40m release clause, exclusive to Bayern, as confirmed by Bologna’s club director Marco Di Vaio. With Di Vaio’s emphatic stance, “We wouldn’t answer calls anyway,” it’s evident that Zirkzee is held in high esteem, seen as an irreplaceable asset at the club. This particular clause presents a peculiar advantage to his former club, while leaving his value to fluctuate for others.

Zirkzee’s current commitment to Bologna runs until 2026, underscoring his pivotal role in the club’s ambitious Champions League aspirations. With Motta’s squad a mere two points shy of the coveted fourth spot, Zirkzee’s contribution could very well dictate the trajectory of his and Bologna’s future.

In a market where potential is prized and proven talent is worth its weight in gold, Zirkzee stands out as a gem, drawing the eyes of the Premier League’s elite. As the transfer saga unfolds, it’s clear that Zirkzee’s next move could be the subject of the summer’s most compelling narrative.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee’s Metrics Show Promise

Joshua Zirkzee’s recent form for Bologna, tracked by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, isn’t just a fluke. It’s a result of consistent performance across key attacking and possession metrics, as shown in the detailed visualisation by Fbref.

Zirkzee’s attacking output is impressive. His percentile rank in non-penalty goals and shot-creating actions places him among the elite forwards, a testament to his clinical nature and creativity on the ball. His non-penalty expected goals (npXG) combined with expected assists (xAG) indicate a player who not only finds himself in scoring positions but also contributes to setting up others.

Possession Play Underpins Zirkzee’s Game

In possession, Zirkzee’s stats reveal a player comfortable with the ball at his feet, an essential trait for any top-tier forward. His passes attempted and pass completion percentage are high, pointing to his role in build-up play and his ability to retain possession under pressure. The data also highlights his proficiency in progressive carries and successful take-ons, a clear sign of his capability to drive forward and create offensive momentum.

Defensive Duties Not Overlooked

While primarily an offensive threat, Zirkzee doesn’t neglect his defensive responsibilities. His percentile rankings in clearances, blocks, and interceptions may not be his standout attributes, but they reflect a willingness to contribute to the team’s defensive phase – a quality that can endear him to the work ethic demanded in the English Premier League.

Joshua Zirkzee’s performance data and stats paint a picture of a well-rounded forward with the potential to make an impact in the Premier League. His ability to score, create, and participate in the possession play makes him a valuable asset to any team looking to bolster their attacking options. As the transfer buzz continues, it’s clear that Zirkzee’s data profile will be as much a part of the conversation as his on-field exploits.