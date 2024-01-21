The Overlap Unveil De Bruyne’s Premier League Mastery

Kevin De Bruyne: The Premier League’s Finest?

In the realm of football, few names resonate with the brilliance and skill of Kevin De Bruyne. A recent episode of The Overlap podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, delved into the Belgian maestro’s impact on the Premier League, particularly his time with Manchester City. This analysis offers a deep dive into De Bruyne’s unparalleled influence on the pitch.

KDB’s Remarkable Comeback

“Kevin De Bruyne is back after missing 32 games of football in the 128 days he was sidelined,” the podcast begins, highlighting his triumphant return. De Bruyne marked his Premier League comeback in typical KDB fashion, scoring and assisting in a 21-minute cameo, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory against Newcastle United. This moment epitomizes his significance to Manchester City and the league.

Statistical Supremacy in the League

De Bruyne’s stats are staggering. He’s “joint third all-time for Premier League assists with 103,” and his

“180 minutes per assist is the best in the top 20 assists in Premier League history by an absolute landslide.”

These numbers not only showcase his consistency but also his extraordinary ability to change the game’s dynamics.

Goal-Scoring Prowess

While known for his assists, De Bruyne’s goal-scoring ability is equally impressive. “Since 2015 in the Premier League, he scored 65 goals from an expected goals number of just 45.9,” the podcast notes, underlining his clinical finishing. Remarkably, a third of his goals have come from his supposedly weaker left foot, a testament to his versatility.

Influence Beyond Numbers

The podcast also touches on De Bruyne’s unique style, differentiating him from other midfield legends like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes. His ability to send in swinging crosses, especially from the right half-space, has become one of Manchester City’s most effective patterns. This tactical nuance, combined with his individual brilliance, makes him a key component in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Legacy and Comparison

The debate about De Bruyne’s place among the Premier League’s best is ongoing. The podcast argues for his supremacy, citing “the best minutes per goal involvement, more overall assists, a better percentage of goals scored from outside the box, and an overall higher win rate percentage than Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes.” His back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards further cement his legacy.

Conclusion: The Best Premier League Midfielder?

So, is Kevin De Bruyne the greatest Premier League midfielder of all time? The podcast leaves this question open, acknowledging his achievements while hinting at more to come. His journey from Wolfsburg to Manchester City, marked by consistent excellence, makes a compelling case for his top-tier status.

In conclusion, Kevin De Bruyne’s influence on Manchester City and the Premier League is undeniable. His statistics, skill set, and impact on the game make him a standout player, possibly the best midfielder the league has ever seen.