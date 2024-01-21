Preview: Chelsea’s Carabao Redemption Bid

Chelsea’s Redemption Journey: Middlesbrough Stands in the Way

Key Details: Stamford Bridge Awaits

Chelsea’s quest for silverware takes them back to the familiar turf of Stamford Bridge, where they face Middlesbrough on the 23rd of January, 2024. With an 8pm GMT kickoff, the Blues must orchestrate a turnaround to keep their Carabao Cup final dreams alive.

Viewing Guide: Catch the Action

Enthusiasts can dive into the match atmosphere via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR from 7pm GMT. Alternatively, the digital crowd can stream the skirmish through the Sky Go app.

Injury Woes: Squad Depth Tested

Chelsea’s resilience will be tested with the likes of Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana sidelined due to injuries. The visitors aren’t spared either, missing several key players.

Pivotal Clash: Blues’ Resolve Against Boro’s Grit

Chelsea must reverse their earlier 1-0 defeat at the Riverside, a game riddled with squandered chances. The pressure mounts on Mauricio Pochettino’s men, as anything less than a victory could spell a managerial crisis.

Match Forecast: A Tough Battle with Promise

Despite the challenges, Chelsea’s lineup suggests there’s merit in backing them to redeem themselves against the stalwart Championship side. The fixture promises to be a gritty battle, but the Blues are tipped to emerge with a win.