Report: Man United Set Price For Ten Hag Purchase

Manchester United’s Bold Move: Selling Antony

In a striking development, Manchester United are actively seeking to offload Antony, the £82m signing from 2022, as confirmed by TEAMtalk. This decision marks a significant shift in the club’s strategy and raises questions about the future under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s reign.

High Price, Low Return

When Manchester United splashed out an astonishing £82m for Antony, expectations were sky-high. However, the Brazilian winger has struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity and pace. Despite making 22 appearances across all competitions this season, his lack of goals or assists paints a concerning picture of underperformance. As TEAMtalk reports, “Antony has generally remained in the starting XI despite his lacklustre performances,” highlighting the dilemma faced by the club – persist with a high-value player or accept the sunk cost and move on.

Ratcliffe’s Revamp and Ten Hag’s Turmoil

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United signals a new era, with the billionaire businessman set to make sweeping changes. His willingness to offload high-paid players like Antony signifies a no-nonsense approach to rebuilding the squad. Moreover, Erik ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance, with reports suggesting he could be replaced if results don’t improve. Names like Graham Potter, Roberto de Zerbi, and Francesco Farioli are already being floated as potential successors, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Finding a New Home for Antony

Manchester United’s readiness to accept a £50m offer for Antony, significantly lower than his original price, is a clear admission of their eagerness to move on. Despite interest from clubs like Barcelona, United’s preference is a permanent deal over a loan move. This stance underlines their commitment to a financial and tactical reset. Antony’s technical prowess is undeniable, but as TEAMtalk notes, his “lack of end product simply cannot justify his sky-high price tag and wages.”

Ten Hag’s Dilemma

This saga also casts a shadow over Erik ten Hag’s judgment. His insistence on signing Antony, despite Ajax’s hefty demands, has not yielded the expected dividends. The Dutch coach’s future and credibility could be at stake if he fails to navigate this challenging phase successfully.