Chelsea’s 6-1 Carabao Cup Win: Player Ratings Revealed

Chelsea’s Triumph Over Middlesbrough: A Masterclass at Stamford Bridge
Carabao Cup Brilliance: Chelsea’s Road to Wembley
In a remarkable display of football finesse, Chelsea solidified their spot in the Carabao Cup final, outclassing Middlesbrough with a resounding 6-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. This scintillating triumph, culminating in a 6-2 aggregate scoreline, not only exemplified Chelsea’s dominance but also dashed Middlesbrough’s hopes for a cup miracle. The Blues are now set to confront either Liverpool or Fulham in a highly-anticipated final, following Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 advantage in their upcoming clash at Craven Cottage.
Anatomy of a Spectacular Victory
The game unfolded with Middlesbrough initially dictating the pace, but Chelsea’s near-miss early on signalled their intent. Thiago Silva’s precision in launching a long ball, which found Ben Chilwell in a promising position, was the first hint of the Blues’ attacking prowess. Though Chilwell’s attempt sailed over, it set the tone for what was to come.
Chelsea’s deadlock-breaking moment arrived 15 minutes in, with Chilwell’s deft run and Raheem Sterling’s intelligent play culminating in Armando Broja’s goal – a fortunate culmination of skill and opportunity. Middlesbrough’s quick response, a near miss from Morgan Rogers, kept the tension high.
The Blues doubled their lead with Enzo Fernandez capitalizing on a moment of brilliance, and a third goal swiftly followed, courtesy of Axel Disasi’s perseverance and sharpness. The first half’s scoring spree concluded with Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s standout performer this season, deftly finding the net.
Despite a momentary resurgence from Middlesbrough after the break, Chelsea’s relentless assault continued. Palmer added a fifth, and substitute Noni Madueke further extended the lead with a spectacular goal. Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks saw a goal disallowed for offside, but Rogers eventually provided the travelling fans a moment of joy, albeit a consolation.
The final whistle brought with it the echoes of Madness’ “One Step Beyond”, a fitting soundtrack to Chelsea’s emphatic victory and march to the Carabao Cup final.
Chelsea Player Ratings: A Team Transformed
- GK: Djordje Petrovic – 6/10
- RB: Axel Disasi – 8/10
- CB: Thiago Silva – 7/10
- CB: Levi Colwill – 7/10
- LB: Ben Chilwell – 9/10
- CM: Moises Caicedo – 6/10
- CM: Enzo Fernandez – 8/10
- RM: Raheem Sterling – 8/10
- AM: Cole Palmer – 9/10
- LM: Mykhailo Mudryk – 5/10
- CF: Armando Broja – 6/10
Substitutes’ Impact
- Noni Madueke (46′ for Mudryk) – 8/10
- Alfie Gilchrist (65′ for Chilwell) – 6/10
- Conor Gallagher (65′ for Broja) – 6/10
- Carney Chukwuemeka (72′ for Caicedo) – 6/10
- Leo Castledine (85′ for Sterling) – N/A
Mauricio Pochettino: A Tactical Genius
Pochettino earns a remarkable 9/10 for orchestrating this emphatic victory, showcasing Chelsea at their most aggressive, relentless, and explosive.
Middlesbrough’s Struggle at Stamford Bridge
- GK: Tom Glover – 3/10
- RB: Rav van den Berg – 5/10
- CB: Dael Fry – 3/10
- CB: Matt Clarke – 2/10
- LB: Lukas Engel – 3/10
- CM: Jonny Howson – 2/10
- CM: Dan Barlaser – 3/10
- RM: Marcus Forss – 4/10
- AM: Matt Crooks – 4/10
- LM: Hayden Hackney – 4/10
- CF: Morgan Rogers – 6/10
Middlesbrough’s Substitutes
- Anfernee Dijksteel (46′ for Forss) – 4/10
- Lewis O’Brien (70′ for Howson) – 4/10
- Alex Gilbert (88′ for Crooks) – N/A
Michael Carrick: A Challenge Too Great
Carrick, rated 3/10, saw his team initially poised to upset, only to unravel after conceding the first goal.