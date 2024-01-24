Report:Manchester United Eye Boca’s €25m Defender

United’s Transfer Target: Boca’s Prodigy Aaron Anselmino

Boca’s Swift Move to Secure Anselmino

In a world where young talent in football is akin to gold dust, Manchester United’s latest interest, Aaron Anselmino, has become the subject of a significant transfer buzz, suggest reports from Sport Witness. Planeta Boca Juniors has ignited the conversation by revealing that the Red Devils have made their move for the 18-year-old Boca Juniors defender.

United’s Enquiry Meets Boca’s Determination

Anselmino’s prowess on the pitch has ‘aroused interest’ among the footballing elite, with Manchester United stepping into the ring. The January transfer window’s dynamics have prompted Boca Juniors to act swiftly, securing Anselmino’s allegiance with a new contract stretching to 2028. This deal not only elevated his salary but also increased his release clause to a formidable $20m, a clear statement to avert scenarios reminiscent of Valentin Barco’s undervalued departure.

Escalating Release Clause Amid Transfer Frenzy

As the window’s closure loomed, an emergency clause catapulted Anselmino’s price tag to €25m. United’s pursuit now comes with a hefty price, ensuring only a firm commitment would prise the youngster away from Boca’s grasp.

Anselmino: One for Now or the Future?

The debate isn’t about Anselmino’s talent but whether United will take the financial plunge in this window. Speculation suggests that Anselmino may be a gem to observe over time rather than a hasty addition in the waning moments of the transfer period.