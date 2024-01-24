Report: Big Changes at Old Trafford Underway

Manchester United’s Ambitious Transfer Plans and Squad Rebuilding

Al-Nassr Target United Stars for Record Deals

Manchester United, under the ownership of the Glazers and guided by football director John Murtough, is in a phase of reconfiguring its squad, with a focus on offloading high-earning stars. According to reports from The Mail, Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, is targeting a double swoop for United’s Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Casemiro, the top earner at United with a £375,000-a-week salary, has been limited in play due to injury, and United are open to selling him. Al-Nassr, bolstered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, are prepared to make a significant offer for the Brazilian midfielder.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, is also on Al-Nassr’s radar, especially after they had a £20m bid for Tottenham’s Emerson Royal rejected. Despite triggering a 12-month extension in Wan-Bissaka’s contract, United are not planning to offer him a new long-term deal, making a move to Al-Nassr a viable option.

United’s Strategy to Offload and Rebuild

United’s strategy seems to be focused on rebuilding the squad by offloading players who have not consistently contributed to the team’s performance. Jadon Sancho, who is currently on a six-month loan at Borussia Dortmund, is another player United are keen to move out. United are even paying a third of Sancho’s £290,000-a-week salary and are desperate to remove him from their wage bill permanently.

Defenders Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, both earning substantial wages, have not been offered contract extensions and are likely to leave as free agents. However, Varane might extend his stay if he accepts a pay cut.

New Faces at Old Trafford

Altay Bayindir, a new signing from Fenerbahce, is set to make his debut for United in the FA Cup tie against Newport County. This move comes even as Andre Onana, United’s main goalkeeper, is participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. Bayindir, a 6ft 6in Turkey international, will finally get a chance to showcase his skills on the pitch after being benched 27 times.

Executive Movement and Future Prospects

In a surprising move, United has appointed Omar Berrada, Manchester City’s chief football operations officer, as their new chief executive. This decision reflects United’s intent to prioritize footballing decisions in their management structure. Berrada, known for his significant role in City’s transfer deals, will bring a commercial yet football-focused approach to United.

Loan Deals and Squad Discipline

United are currently navigating several potential loan moves. Facundo Pellistri’s move to Granada has stalled, and six European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven and Roma, have shown interest in the Uruguayan winger. The club are also dealing with contract talks, with Omari Forson refusing to sign a new contract.

Erik ten Hag’s assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, has been instrumental in instilling a disciplined culture within the team, a move that has been received with mixed feelings by the players. The disciplined approach is part of Ten Hag’s strategy to enforce high standards and a unified team ethos.

Conclusion: United’s Transformative Phase

Manchester United’s current transfer activities and squad management reflect a transformative phase under the new ownership and management. The club is strategically offloading high-wage players, bringing in new talents, and instilling a disciplined culture. These moves are essential for United’s long-term success and competitiveness in both domestic and European football.