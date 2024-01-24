Report: Napoli’s Osimhen Eyes Big Summer Transfer

Victor Osimhen: Gearing Up for a Big Move

Osimhen’s Future Plans

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, a prominent figure in Napoli’s attacking line-up, has sparked significant interest in the transfer market. As reported by Jamie Spencer of 90Min,

has hinted at a potential departure from Napoli, despite only recently signing a new contract. His statement to CBS Sports, “I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season,” suggests a well-thought-out plan for his career trajectory, with the Premier League being a likely destination.

A Premier League Future?

Osimhen’s mention of the Premier League, one of the world’s most competitive leagues, indicates a clear inclination towards testing his mettle in English football. Chelsea and Manchester United, both long-time admirers, might be the frontrunners in this race. The striker’s prolific form, netting 31 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, makes him an attractive proposition for any top-tier club looking to bolster their attack.

Contract Details and Transfer Rumours

While Osimhen’s contract with Napoli runs until 2026, it includes a release clause of €120m (£103m). This clause, coupled with his recent comments, sets the stage for what could be one of the most talked-about moves in the upcoming transfer window. The significant interest from clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and even Real Madrid, although the latter is currently more linked with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, underscores the high regard in which Osimhen is held.

Rejection of Saudi Pro League Move

Osimhen has also made headlines for his vehement rejection of a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Following claims made by the agent of teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen expressed his disdain in no uncertain terms, stating on social media, “Keep my name out of your mouth!” This incident underscores not only Osimhen’s determination to chart his own path but also his clear vision regarding the direction of his career.

Conclusion: An Intriguing Summer Ahead

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Osimhen’s next move. His explicit desire for a new challenge and the Premier League’s allure could see a bidding war for one of Europe’s most lethal strikers. The Nigerian’s journey from Napoli to potentially one of Europe’s elite clubs will be one of the most intriguing narratives of the transfer season.