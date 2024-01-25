Report: £30m Serie A Prodigy on Newcastle and Palace Radars

Newcastle and Crystal Palace Eye Maradona-Esque Talent in Matias Soule

Striking Resemblance to Football Royalty

In the exhilarating world of Premier League transfers, rarely do we encounter a prospect likened to the legendary Diego Maradona. However, Matias Soule, a rising star at Juventus, now on loan at Frosinone, is drawing such lofty comparisons. Following a recent sublime performance, Soule’s name is echoing through the corridors of English football, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace keenly observing. The Argentine’s breathtaking free-kick against Cagliari, as described by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, left spectators and pundits alike marveling at his resemblance to Maradona’s legendary prowess.

Premier League’s Next Big Thing?

At just 20, Soule’s impact in Serie A is undeniable. His nine goals this season, especially that stunning free-kick, have sparked a flurry of interest. Claudio Ranieri, an experienced coach with stints at Leicester, Chelsea, and Fulham, was effusive in his praise: “When you have champions like Soule who shoots like Maradona or (Brazilian icon) Zico, you just have to applaud him,” Ranieri reflected, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. Such high praise from a seasoned professional highlights the immense potential of Soule.

Tug of War: Newcastle and Palace Interested

The Premier League duo, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, reportedly held discussions with Juventus’ director Cristiano Giuntoli. Corriere dello Sport suggests that Palace, struggling for goals, are prepared to break the bank with a £30 million offer for Soule. Despite the growing interest, Frosinone’s chief Guido Angelozzi and Soule himself, in a statement to DAZN, assure fans of his commitment till the season’s end. “I think so, I will stay until the end of the season,” says Soule, quelling immediate transfer speculation.

What The Future Holds

As the season unfolds, the spotlight on Soule will intensify. His performances in Serie A will be closely scrutinised, not just by Frosinone and Juventus but by the watchful eyes of the Premier League’s talent scouts. Soule, with his Maradona-esque flair, could very well be the next big sensation in English football. As he continues to dazzle in Italy, one can’t help but ponder: will the Premier League be his next stage? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – Matias Soule is a name to remember.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Matias Soule’s Impact

Soule’s Attacking Prowess

As the football world scrutinises the emerging talents, Matias Soule’s performance data from Fbref offers a treasure trove for analysis. Positioned against his peers in the role of Attacking Midfielder or Winger, Soule’s stats speak volumes about his influence on the pitch. Notably, his shot-creating actions rank in the 88th percentile, a testament to his inventive and opportunistic play. It’s this flair for creativity, combined with an impressive 69th percentile for total shots, that solidifies his reputation as an attacking threat.

Possession and Passing Mastery

Drilling down into the specifics of possession, Soule’s skill set becomes even more apparent. With 90% for progressive passes, this young talent has proven himself a linchpin in advancing play. His 75th percentile for passes attempted and a staggering 94th percentile in successful take-ons indicate not just a willingness to engage with play but a high success rate when doing so. What’s more, his ability to retain possession in tight spaces, as reflected by his stats for touches in the attacking penalty area, underscores a maturity beyond his years.

Defensive Contributions

While often attackers are not heralded for their defensive contributions, Soule’s stats suggest a commendable balance. Ranking in the 72nd and 73rd percentiles for blocks and interceptions, respectively, he brings a level of defensive work-rate that complements his offensive acumen.

In sum, Soule’s performance data reveals a player of substantial promise. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, be it through direct goal threats, playmaking, or defensive efforts, marks him as a player to watch. As clubs continue to hunt for versatile talents capable of making a difference, Soule’s stats suggest he’s not just one for the future but a name already shaping the present.