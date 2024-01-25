Tottenham vs Manchester City | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

FA Cup Fourth Round Showdown: Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Prelude to a Premier Football Battle

The headline fixture of the FA Cup fourth round comes early on Friday night, as Manchester City travel to face Tottenham. The winner of this tie will be among the favourites to win the competition. Although both teams will have wanted an easier draw, it is a good opportunity to knock out a rival team and strengthen your claims to win the FA Cup. Spurs have been one of the teams to do well against City in recent seasons. Pep Guardiola’s record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is poor and he will recognise that his team need to perform on Friday if they are to progress.

Spurs Under Postecoglou: A New Era

Ange Postecoglou has had an excellent start to life as a Premier League manager. There is excitement around the club and they are one of the few teams to strengthen this month, after the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. After an early exit in the Carabao Cup, this is an opportunity to win silverware. Spurs will be taking this game seriously. They will believe that they can go on to lift the trophy if they knock out the current favourites.

Manchester City’s Second-Half Surge

The second half of the season is often when Manchester City play their best football. Guardiola’s sides peak when the matches take on greater importance. The return of Kevin de Bruyne was vital in their recent Premier League victory over Newcastle United. It is expected that John Stones and Erling Haaland will both be available for selection soon.

Interesting Stats

Tottenham have won 12 of their last 13 home matches in the FA Cup. The last time they lost at home in the competition was in 2016 against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have lost every single fixture that they have played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They are yet to score there.

Key Players in the Spotlight

Richarlison

It has been a good few weeks for Richarlison, as he begins to establish himself in North London. He had been playing a supporting role in the early part of Postecoglou’s tenure, but he is now one of the first names on the team sheet. The Brazilian is thriving under the new manager and is set for an explosive 2024 in front of goal. It should be his best year in England. The former Everton forward has scored six times in his last seven matches across all competitions, which underlines the vein of form he is in. Manchester City are a very good team, but they do give up chances, as they showed in their previous game against Newcastle. Until Son Heung-min returns, Spurs will be hoping that the chances fall to Richarlison.

De Bruyne

The Belgian international was transformative on his return from injury against Newcastle. He came on with his team trailing 1-2 and turned the match around with an influential display. De Bruyne scored and assisted, as Manchester City earned a valuable three points against a good team. Until his introduction, Newcastle were managing the game well and City needed a big performance from their talismanic midfielder. It also served as a reminder of his ability and City will be hoping he can have a big say in the rest of the season. This is a chance for him to get minutes from the start and if he is in the eleven, it is likely that he will have a big impact on the game.

Team News: Player Updates

Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-min and Pape Sarr remain on international duty. Dejan Kulusevski and Ryan Sessegnon could make their returns. James Maddison and Manor Solomon are closing in on a return, but this could come too soon.

Kevin de Bruyne could make his first start since his return from injury. John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland are in contention, but this may come a few days too early for them.

Verdict: A Match to Remember

It is a difficult game to call, with neither team at full strength. There should be goals as both teams are positive in their play. Postecoglou will demand that his team attacks Manchester City, which should lead to an open game. The previous meeting this season was great for the neutral. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if it ends with the same scoreline.

Tottenham 2-2 Manchester City