Ornstein: Brentford Sign Iceland’s Valdimarsson

Brentford Bolster Squad with Icelandic Stopper Valdimarsson

Brentford’s Smart Acquisition

Brentford’s strategic moves in the transfer market continue as they secure Iceland’s number one goalkeeper, Hakon Valdimarsson, for a fee in the region of €3 million. David Ornstein of The Athletic reports this latest addition from Swedish side Elfsborg, highlighting the club’s intent to strengthen their roster.

🚨 Brentford reach agreement with Elfsborg to sign goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson. Fee around €3m, 22yo Iceland int’l flying in to undergo medical as #BrentfordFC work to close deal amid strong interest from elsewhere @TheAthleticFC after @mcgrathmike https://t.co/SCjcKtLIUN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 24, 2024

Valdimarsson’s Credentials

Valdimarsson, just 22, has already made his mark as Goalkeeper of the Year in Sweden’s top division and has been capped five times by Iceland. His reputation has been on the rise, and this move to Brentford is a testament to his growing status in European football.

Medical and Deal Finalisation

The young goalkeeper is set to land in London to undergo a medical, the final step before officially joining the Bees. Valdimarsson’s arrival signals Brentford’s commitment to enhancing their squad depth with quality players.

Brentford’s January Window Success

This signing marks Brentford’s third in the January window, following midfield and defensive reinforcements. The club’s activity is in line with manager Thomas Frank’s earlier assertion of intent to be active in the market. Brentford also celebrates the return of Ivan Toney from suspension, with the striker already making a scoring comeback.

Brentford’s moves in the transfer window, orchestrated with precision, show a club building not just for survival but for a sustained presence in the Premier League.