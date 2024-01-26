Report: Morgan Rogers Keen on Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa’s Potential New Forward

Villa’s Pursuit of Rogers Amid Middlesbrough’s Refusal

In a compelling turn of events reported by Tom Collomosse in the Mail, Aston Villa’s keen interest in Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers has surfaced. Despite Middlesbrough rejecting two bids from the Premier League contenders, Rogers appears eager to make the switch. Valued at around £10 million, the 21-year-old has emerged as a primary target for Villa boss Unai Emery. The question now is whether Villa will table a third offer for the forward who has recorded seven goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

Rogers’ Rising Profile Under Carrick

Rogers’ development under Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been noteworthy. His contributions on the field have been significant, making him a hot prospect for teams looking to bolster their attacking options. As Villa looks ahead to their FA Cup clash with Chelsea, the potential addition of Rogers could add a new dynamic to their forward line.

Villa’s Forward Dilemma: Duran’s Future in Question

Jhon Duran, another Villa forward, finds himself at a crossroads, with Chelsea showing interest. Frustrated by limited first-team opportunities, Duran, a Colombian international signed for a deal potentially worth £16 million, might be considering a move. The departure of sporting director Johan Lange, who was instrumental in bringing Duran to Villa, to Tottenham, adds another layer to this narrative.

Emery’s Transfer Strategy and Squad Rotation

Unai Emery, earlier in the window, indicated potential exits for Bertrand Traore and Calum Chambers. Traore, currently with Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations, has attracted interest from Turkey and the Middle East. The exit of these players, particularly Traore, would open up room for new signings like Rogers, aligning with Emery’s vision for the squad.

Aston Villa’s approach to the remainder of the transfer window remains a subject of keen interest. With Duran’s future uncertain and a potential new role for Rogers, Villa’s attacking lineup could see significant changes, impacting their strategy for the upcoming matches.