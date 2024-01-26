Tottenham vs Man City: FA Cup TV Clash Tonight

FA Cup Showdown: Tottenham vs Man City

Spurs Seek to Halt City’s Reign in FA Cup

Tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round clash presents Tottenham with a significant opportunity. Hosting Manchester City, Spurs aim to disrupt the defending champions’ trophy defence at their home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With an impressive home record, Tottenham face this challenge without their captain Heung-min Son, who is currently at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Maddison’s Return Boosts Tottenham

A notable return to the squad is James Maddison, who’s been sidelined for almost three months. His comeback could provide the much-needed spark for Tottenham in this high-stakes match.

City’s Struggle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, hasn’t had the best of times at Tottenham’s home ground. In their five attempts, City has yet to score a goal or secure a point at the stadium. However, tonight presents a chance to overturn this unfortunate streak, even as they continue to miss star striker Erling Haaland due to injury.

Where to Watch the FA Cup Tie

For those looking to catch the action, the game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm GMT, leading up to the 8 pm kick-off. Additionally, fans can live stream the match for free via the ITVX app and website, ensuring no one misses out on what promises to be an enthralling encounter.