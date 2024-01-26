Liverpool vs Norwich: FA Cup Battle at Anfield

Liverpool’s FA Cup Date with Norwich: A Clash of History and Form

Liverpool’s Dominance Against Norwich

When Liverpool and Norwich City face off in the FA Cup fourth round this Sunday, it’s not just a football match; it’s a reiteration of a historical dominance. The Reds, currently basking in the glory of being Premier League leaders and Carabao Cup finalists, have an impressive unbeaten run against the Canaries that dates back to 1994. That year, Jeremy Goss scored the only goal in a rare Anfield victory for Norwich, a memory that has since faded into the annals of history.

Norwich’s Resurgence Meets Anfield’s Might

Contrasting the formidable form of Jurgen Klopp’s side is Norwich’s recent resurgence under David Wagner. Winning three of their last four matches, Norwich is looking to cement their place in the Championship playoff race. However, they face the daunting task of breaching Liverpool’s fortress, Anfield, a ground that has been a bastion of strength for the Merseyside giants.

Match Details: Time, Venue, and Where to Watch

Scheduled for a 2.30pm GMT kickoff on Sunday, January 28, 2024, the match promises to be an intriguing encounter at Anfield. Fans can catch the action live on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 1.55pm. Additionally, the match can be streamed live online via the ITVX app and website.

Team News and Predictions

Liverpool’s squad sees the return of Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai from injuries, but Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a doubt. The absence of key players like Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Wataru Endo, who is at the Asian Cup, could play a crucial role. Despite these absences, the prediction is a comfortable 2-0 victory for Liverpool, a testament to their depth and quality.

Historically, Liverpool has been the dominant force in this fixture, winning 41 of the 70 meetings, while Norwich has managed only 14 victories. The Canaries’ struggle against Liverpool is evident, with only 15 draws between the two sides.

As the two teams gear up for this clash, Liverpool’s Anfield, steeped in history and prestige, stands ready to witness another chapter in this enduring football rivalry. Norwich’s quest to end their long wait for victory over the Merseyside giants continues, but they face a Liverpool side in stunning form, making this FA Cup tie one to watch.