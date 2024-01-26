FA Cup Fourth Round: Friday Night Games

Friday Night Lights: FA Cup Feast for Fans

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City: Championship Rivals Collide Again

Hillsborough Stadium beckons as Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City prepare for their third clash since Christmas. Coventry, having the upper hand in recent encounters, will be aiming to continue their winning streak against the Owls, who have found form under Danny Rohl. This match is a testament to the unpredictability and charm of the FA Cup.

Where to Watch:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States ESPN+ Canada Sportsnet Now Plus

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest: David vs Goliath?

At Ashton Gate, Bristol City, having already caused an upset against West Ham, face Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The home side’s confidence will be sky-high, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest, coming off a hard-fought victory in the third round, won’t be an easy nut to crack.

Where to Watch:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States ESPN+ Canada Not available

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: A High-Profile Clash

The spotlight turns to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea, fresh from a commanding Carabao Cup performance, faces an in-form Aston Villa. With Villa sitting comfortably above Chelsea in the league and the Blues seeking redemption, this tie is lined with narratives of resilience and ambition.

Where to Watch:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States ESPN+ Canada Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East

Tottenham vs Manchester City: A Battle of Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the stage for a pulsating encounter between Spurs and the current FA Cup holders, Manchester City. Tottenham’s recent record against City, especially at home, adds an intriguing layer to this high-stakes match.

Where to Watch:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player United States ESPN+ Canada Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now

In conclusion, the FA Cup fourth round promises a Friday filled with footballing splendour. Each match is not just a contest but a story waiting to unfold, rich with heritage, rivalry, and the sheer unpredictability of the beautiful game.