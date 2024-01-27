Can Newport Upset Man United in FA Clash?

Newport’s David vs Goliath Clash with Man United in FA Cup Showdown

Anticipation Peaks for Sunday’s FA Cup Encounter

In a classic FA Cup narrative, Manchester United, fresh from a winter respite, are set to engage in a thrilling clash with Newport. Scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, 28 January 2023, this encounter promises to blend ambition with the charm of unpredictability.

Venue Spotlight: Rodney Parade Awaits

Newport’s iconic Rodney Parade gears up to host this much-anticipated fixture. This Welsh arena is set to be the battleground for a match that merges history with the prospect of an unforeseen twist.

Broadcasting the Thrill: Where to Watch

Eager fans can tune into BBC One for live coverage, starting at 4pm GMT. The broadcast sets the stage for a 4.30pm kick-off, ensuring viewers don’t miss a beat of this FA Cup journey.

Team Dynamics: Newport and United’s Line-up

The host team, Newport, welcomes back Matt Baker and Liverpool’s on-loan talent, Adam Lewis. However, fitness concerns linger over Kyle Jameson, Offrande Zanzala, and Declan Drysdale. On the United front, Altay Bayindir is poised for his debut, with Andre Onana engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations. The return of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to training stirs intrigue, while Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro re-energise the squad after their pre-break involvement against Tottenham.

Forecasting the Clash: An Uneven Battleground

Newport, known for their cup exploits, face a formidable adversary in United. Despite Newport’s past cup heroics, United’s win seems likely.

Prediction: Man United to win 4-1