Report: United and Liverpool Eye Same Rising Talent

Man Utd and Liverpool Eye Promising Moroccan Talent

United and Liverpool’s New Transfer Target: Bilal El Khannouss

In a fascinating turn of events in the transfer market, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly vying for the signature of Genk’s Moroccan prodigy, Bilal El Khannouss. According to FootballTransfers, both Premier League powerhouses have expressed a keen interest in the young midfielder, signalling a strategic shift for United under their new partial owner, INEOS.

United’s Youth-Centric Transfer Strategy

United’s focus on young talent is evident as they aim to build a solid foundation for the future. FootballTransfers reveals, “Manchester United and Liverpool have set their sights on Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss.” This move marks a departure from United’s previous strategy of signing more experienced players.

El Khannouss: A Rising Star in European Football

At just 19, El Khannouss has already made a name for himself in European football. With an impressive tally of 76 appearances and 14 goals for Genk, he’s not just on United and Liverpool’s radar but has also caught the eye of the Moroccan national team. His versatility, able to play as an advanced playmaker or on the wings, adds to his allure, drawing comparisons to Christian Eriksen.

Transfer Negotiations and Financial Implications

Genk’s valuation of El Khannouss is between €25 million and €30 million. While United’s financial constraints are a concern, there’s speculation that player sales could pave the way for a bid. Liverpool’s interest adds another layer to this transfer saga, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.