SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesReport: United and Liverpool Eye Same Rising Talent

Report: United and Liverpool Eye Same Rising Talent

0
By Amelia Hartman
RSC Anderlecht v KRC Genk - Jupiler Pro League ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 23 : El Khannouss Bilal midfielder of KRC Genk during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk on December 23, 2023 in Anderlecht, Belgium, 23/12/2023 Anderlecht Belgium PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xTsix

Man Utd and Liverpool Eye Promising Moroccan Talent

United and Liverpool’s New Transfer Target: Bilal El Khannouss

In a fascinating turn of events in the transfer market, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly vying for the signature of Genk’s Moroccan prodigy, Bilal El Khannouss. According to FootballTransfers, both Premier League powerhouses have expressed a keen interest in the young midfielder, signalling a strategic shift for United under their new partial owner, INEOS.

United’s Youth-Centric Transfer Strategy

United’s focus on young talent is evident as they aim to build a solid foundation for the future. FootballTransfers reveals, “Manchester United and Liverpool have set their sights on Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss.” This move marks a departure from United’s previous strategy of signing more experienced players.

El Khannouss: A Rising Star in European Football

At just 19, El Khannouss has already made a name for himself in European football. With an impressive tally of 76 appearances and 14 goals for Genk, he’s not just on United and Liverpool’s radar but has also caught the eye of the Moroccan national team. His versatility, able to play as an advanced playmaker or on the wings, adds to his allure, drawing comparisons to Christian Eriksen.

Transfer Negotiations and Financial Implications

Genk’s valuation of El Khannouss is between €25 million and €30 million. While United’s financial constraints are a concern, there’s speculation that player sales could pave the way for a bid. Liverpool’s interest adds another layer to this transfer saga, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.

Previous article
Danny Murphy: Klopp’s Legacy and Liverpool’s Future
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.