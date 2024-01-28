Barca in Flux: Xavi Announces Summer Departure

Xavi’s Barcelona Era: A Chapter Closing

End of an Era for Xavi

In a candid revelation, Barcelona’s manager Xavi, an emblematic figure who tallied 85 goals in 767 appearances for the club between 1998 and 2015, has declared his departure at the season’s culmination. Having embarked on his managerial journey in November 2021, post his stint with Qatari club Al Sadd, Xavi brought the team to Spanish title glory in his first full season. Yet, a recent 5-3 defeat to Villarreal has positioned them a significant 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi’s Selfless Dedication

Xavi’s unwavering commitment to the club shone through in his statement, “I’ve been a man of the club. I’ve prioritised it above even myself. I’ve given everything I have.” This dedication, however, is coupled with a keen awareness of the need for a fresh dynamic. “I think the club needs a change of dynamic,” he reflected, indicating his desire for the players to break free from the tension and for the board to benefit from a new approach.

Philosophy and Mental Health Focus

His decision, influenced by discussions with key figures like Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, and Deco, underscores his deep-seated philosophy. Xavi also touches on the mental toll, admitting, “In Barcelona, you always feel like you’re not valued, you’re mistreated – that’s how the club works.” He adds, “From a mental-health level, it’s tough too. I am a positive guy, but the battery levels keep running out – and at some point, you realise there’s no point in staying.”

Farewell but Not Goodbye

Xavi’s legacy, decorated with 25 honours including the 2010 World Cup victory, remains untarnished. His tenure as manager, though marked by fluctuating fortunes, reflects his deep connection with the club. As he prepares for his departure, his focus is on being a beacon of positivity and solution for the club. “I don’t want to be a problem, but a solution, and I believe that between now and June I can still be a solution,” he concludes, his heart ever loyal to Barcelona.