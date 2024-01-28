FA Cup Sunday Fixtures: Tradition Meets Tenacity

A Journey to the Fifth Round: Maidstone’s Moment

As the thrum of anticipation builds, the FA Cup delivers yet another episode of drama this Sunday. The venerable competition, deep in tradition, offers up a clash of the lower leagues with heavyweight bouts, stirring the spirit of football aficionados across the nation.

Amidst the day’s schedule, the allure of the FA Cup’s fifth-round draw will captivate audiences, as Maidstone United, a proud representative of the sixth tier, looks to secure their spot among England’s elite. Yet, for storied clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool, their passage is not etched in stone. Their quest for glory continues against formidable non-Premier League opposition, as they eye the coveted last 16 with an air of cautious optimism.

Clash of Titans: West Brom Takes on Wolves

In a duel steeped in local fervour, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers rekindle an old rivalry that has lain dormant in the presence of supporters since the days of 2011. The Hawthorns stands ready to witness another chapter of this storied encounter on the 28th of January at 11:45 GMT. The absence of VAR promises a raw and unfiltered battle, with Thomas Bramall holding the reins of the game.

West Brom, caught in the throes of a battle for Championship promotion, faces a Wolves side inching closer to European aspirations in the league. The ghosts of 1996 linger, with Mark McGhee being the last Wolves manager to triumph at The Hawthorns, a victory that remains a distant memory for current Baggies’ fans.

Broadcasting the Thrills: Global Coverage

The match will be broadcast far and wide, with ITV 1 UK and ESPN+ among the channels providing live coverage, ensuring no supporter misses a moment of the action.

Late Drama and Resilient Saints: Watford vs Southampton

Watford’s Vicarage Road sets the stage for another engrossing contest as they welcome Southampton. Their previous encounter in the Championship was a nail-biter, culminating in a stoppage-time equaliser. Watford’s knack for late drama has been evident in their FA Cup journey too, with a last-gasp winner against Chesterfield highlighting their resilience. Meanwhile, Southampton’s impressive unbeaten run stands as a testament to their formidable cup credentials.

An Unfriendly Reunion: Liverpool vs Norwich City

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is set to commence what could be a defining FA Cup journey with a familiar adversary in Norwich City, now managed by Klopp’s longtime friend David Wagner. Past meetings have seen Klopp’s side dominate, leaving Wagner’s team goalless. The camaraderie will be set aside at Anfield, with Klopp’s humour about squad rotation underlining the competitive spirit that will drive the Reds.

UK and Canadian fans can tune in to the familiar channels of ITV 1 UK and Sportsnet respectively to witness this intriguing tie unfold.

The Dream Encounter: Newport County vs Man Utd

For Newport County, their FA Cup tie with Manchester United is not just a game; it’s a dream realised. Graham Coughlan’s boyhood aspirations merge with his managerial reality as they prepare to welcome the Premier League giants. The romance of the FA Cup shines brightest in ties like these, where David meets Goliath on the field of dreams at Rodney Parade.

BBC Sport Web and ESPN+ are amongst the broadcasters set to beam this fairy-tale fixture across the globe.

This Sunday, the FA Cup continues to forge its narrative, full of hope, heroics, and the heart of football. Whether underdogs rise or giants reaffirm their might, the story of the Cup is etched in every kick, every cheer, and every heart-stopping moment. As the fixtures unfold, the competition reaffirms its place as a beloved cornerstone of British football culture.