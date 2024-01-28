Derby Disorder: FA Cup Match Postponed

Passion and Rivalry Reignite at The Hawthorns

Emotions Flare in FA Cup Clash

A classic rivalry was reignited at The Hawthorns as West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers squared off in the FA Cup’s fourth round. The West Midlands derby, laden with history and fervour, had to be halted due to unrest amongst the supporters, causing a 38-minute intermission.

Decade-Long Wait Ends in Chaos

For over ten years, fans had been deprived of witnessing the Black Country derby live. The last face-off in the lockdown season of 2020/21 occurred behind closed doors, with COVID-19 keeping the passionate fans at bay. The return to the stands was marred by disorder, overshadowing the thrill of the long-awaited duel.

Wolves Seize Control Amidst Hostility

The Wolves’ faithful were in high spirits as their team dominated the proceedings. Pedro Neto’s opener and Matheus Cunha’s subsequent goal set the tone for the visitors, prompting jubilant scenes in the away section. However, the celebration turned sour as “missiles were thrown from into and out of the visitors’ section”, according to BBC’s Simon Stone.

Match Suspension and Security Breaches

The match official was compelled to pause the game, with hopes of diffusing tensions. Despite these efforts, the Wolves and West Brom players were ushered off the pitch as a fan breached security, intensifying the already volatile atmosphere.

Heroes Emerge Amidst the Fray

In the midst of chaos, West Brom’s Kyle Bartley showcased commendable leadership, ensuring the safety of his family amidst the fracas. His actions, along with the stadium’s appeals for calm, were a testament to the community’s spirit.

Medical Response and Match Resumption

The altercations left the medical team with the daunting task of attending to the injured before the match could resume. The dedication of the staff ensured a safe environment for the game to continue, albeit with a delay