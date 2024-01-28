FA Cup Fifth Round: Full Draw Revealed

FA Cup Draw: Setting the Stage for the Fifth Round Showdown

Intriguing Match-Ups Ahead

Excitement crackles in the air as the FA Cup, a pinnacle of English football, announces its fifth-round draw. The football giants of the Premier League have their fates intertwined with clubs across the leagues, promising a riveting continuation of England’s storied competition.

Premier Giants on the Road

Manchester City, the reigning champions who edged past Tottenham Hotspur with a slender 1-0 victory, will travel to Luton Town, hoping to extend their dominance. In contrast, Maidstone United, the underdogs who left their mark with a surprise triumph at Ipswich Town, eagerly await their next challenge against either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.

Reds and Red Devils Eye Further Progress

Liverpool are poised to face Watford or Southampton and Manchester United, yet to secure their spots with Sunday fixtures looming, are to play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest, respectively. These match-ups are laden with potential for classic FA Cup drama.

Unexpected Delays in the Draw

Scheduled before Liverpool’s Anfield clash against Norwich, the draw was postponed due to disturbances at the Wolves’ victory over West Brom, adding a twist to the tale of this round.

Fifth Round Draw Unveiled

As anticipation builds, the draw reveals intriguing contests with Blackburn or Wrexham taking on Newcastle United, while Chelsea or Aston Villa will lock horns with either Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle. AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City are set to clash, with Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Brighton & Hove Albion in what promises to be a captivating round of football.

Replays Set to Resolve Stalemates

The drama of the fourth round continues with several draws calling for replays. Chelsea and Aston Villa will reconvene in Birmingham, and Nottingham Forest must muster their strength to surpass Bristol City on their own turf.

Mark Your Calendars

The excitement resumes the week commencing Monday, 26 February, with fixtures aired on BBC and ITV. Fans eagerly await the television schedule, promising to bring every moment of this cherished tournament to the living rooms of enthusiasts across the nation.