Report: Arrest Following Attack on Man Utd Bus

By Amelia Hartman
Incident Involving Manchester United Bus Before Liverpool Clash

Arrest Made After Bus Incident

In a recent incident overshadowing the football rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, a 23-year-old man from Everton was arrested following damage to the Manchester United team bus. The bus was struck by a bottle thrown as it travelled along Anfield Road near the Tia Hotel on 17 December, causing a hairline crack in the side window.

No Injuries Reported

Merseyside Police confirmed that, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The arrested individual has since been released under investigation. This occurred in the build-up to the highly anticipated Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which concluded in a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool’s Stance on the Incident

Liverpool Football Club has condemned the attack on the Manchester United team bus. However, this isn’t the first time team buses have been targeted in fixtures involving Liverpool. In 2018, Manchester City’s bus faced a similar incident before their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield, prompting an apology from Liverpool, who described the behaviour as “completely unacceptable.”

Recurring Issues with Team Buses

The incident reflects a concerning pattern, as April 2023 saw Liverpool’s coach attacked on its return journey from the Etihad Stadium after a league match. These repeated instances highlight a need for increased vigilance and safety measures around football matches, particularly in high-stakes fixtures such as Liverpool versus Manchester United.

