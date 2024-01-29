Rashford Benched: United’s New Cultural Shift

Erik ten Hag’s Firm Stance on Discipline Shakes Up Manchester United

Discipline at the Forefront of Ten Hag’s United

Erik ten Hag’s recent handling of Marcus Rashford’s absence from the Manchester United squad signals a clear message: discipline is non-negotiable. As reported by Tom Gott from 90min, Rashford’s exclusion following an alleged nightclub visit and subsequent illness raises questions about player commitment and the cultural overhaul Ten Hag is implementing at United.

Rashford’s Controversy: A Test of Ten Hag’s Resolve

The situation with Rashford, who was disciplined previously for a similar incident in November 2023, tests Ten Hag’s commitment to his principles. The Dutchman’s response, “He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter… I will deal with it,” reflects a no-nonsense approach. This stance is crucial for a club that, in Ten Hag’s own words, had “no good culture” upon his arrival.

United’s Cultural Shift Under Ten Hag

Ten Hag’s philosophy revolves around high standards and accountability. His decision to sideline Jadon Sancho earlier in the season after a public disagreement, and now Rashford, highlights his unwavering dedication to transforming United’s ethos. “We will deal with it,” he asserts, indicating that individual reputations will not overshadow collective responsibility.

Moving Forward: United’s Focus on Team Ethic

In light of Rashford’s controversy, which follows his goal celebration aimed at silencing critics, Ten Hag’s focus remains on the team’s performance and unity. “I think we played a good game and now we move on,” he said, steering the conversation away from individual issues to collective progress. This shift from player-centric narratives to a team-focused approach could be the key to revitalising Manchester United’s fortunes.

In conclusion, Ten Hag’s handling of the Rashford situation exemplifies his commitment to instilling a disciplined, united culture at Manchester United. By prioritising team ethos over individual star power, Ten Hag is setting a new precedent at the club, one that could lead to long-term success and a restoration of the club’s esteemed reputation.