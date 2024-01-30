Arsenal’s Key Injury Updates Before Forest Game

Arsenal’s Fitness Concerns Ahead of Nottingham Forest Clash

Injury Updates and Arsenal’s Tactical Approach

Tonight’s Premier League fixture sees Arsenal travel to the City Ground, where they face Nottingham Forest. The spotlight turns to Arsenal’s defensive stalwart, Gabriel, who is undergoing a late fitness test following a knee injury sustained in the win over Crystal Palace. Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, remains hopeful of Gabriel’s participation in this pivotal match.

The squad’s readiness is not without its concerns. Declan Rice, another key figure in Arsenal’s setup, also finds himself in a race against time to regain fitness. Arteta, weighing in on Rice’s situation, remarked, “He has done some work, but he has missed some work as well. But hopefully he is going to be okay.”

Arteta’s Midfield Conundrum: Partey’s Absence

Amidst these uncertainties, Thomas Partey’s absence is confirmed. The influential midfielder, sidelined since October due to a thigh injury, had eyed a return tonight but remains unfit. Arteta expressed his desire for a fully-fit squad, especially with a player of Partey’s calibre, but acknowledged the reality of the situation. “Thomas is not in the squad. You want everybody available and he is a top player for us, a really important player for us. But at the moment he is not fit yet. We will see [if he can be fit for Liverpool on Sunday]. We will see how things evolve and if that’s too short or if he’s okay.”

Anticipated Arsenal Lineup and Squad Depth

The predicted lineup for Arsenal features a robust 4-3-3 formation. Raya is set to start in goal, flanked by a defence of White, Saliba, Gabriel (subject to fitness), and Zinchenko. The midfield trio could consist of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz, while the attacking threat is likely to be carried by Saka, Jesus, and Martinelli.

Injury concerns include Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), and Vieira (groin), with doubts over Gabriel (knee) and Rice (hamstring). Elneny remains ineligible due to his return from AFCON. The squad, boasting depth and versatility, includes Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka, and Trossard.

Match Details

The clash is scheduled for 7.30pm, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the City Ground. Fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports.