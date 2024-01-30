Report: Everton Defender Could Make £10m Move

Everton’s Ben Godfrey Linked with £10m Move to Leeds United

Leeds United are gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window, with hopes of securing a quality Premier League defensive addition. The club has also allowed defender Leo Hjelde to undergo a medical with Championship rivals Sunderland, marking an interesting twist in their transfer activities. This article delves into the latest developments, originally reported by James Marshment for TeamTalk, and explores the implications for Leeds United.

Leeds’ Ascent in the Promotion Race

Leeds United have made significant strides in the promotion race, narrowing the gap on league leaders Leicester to just nine points. Additionally, they sit only two points behind second-placed Ipswich, although they’ve played a game more. A strong second half of the season could see Leeds United make a triumphant return to the Premier League.

Defensive Dilemma

Despite their promising position, Leeds United faces a defensive dilemma. Manager Daniel Farke is cautious about making signings for the sake of it and is determined to bring in players who can genuinely strengthen the squad. The reality is that the Whites are currently lacking depth in key defensive positions.

Right-back Luke Ayling’s loan move to Middlesbrough and Djed Spence’s return to Tottenham, subsequently joining Genoa, have left gaps in the full-back positions. Moreover, central defender Pascal Struijk’s recovery from an adductor injury has been slower than anticipated, making the situation even more precarious. While Ethan Ampadu has performed admirably in defence, the need for additional options is evident.

The Pursuit of Ben Godfrey

In light of Leo Hjelde’s impending departure, Leeds United have reportedly approached Everton for Ben Godfrey. The talented English defender has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche. Despite earning two caps for England in 2021, Godfrey has only made three appearances in all competitions this season and is deemed surplus to requirements.

Interest in Godfrey extends beyond Leeds United, with Fulham and overseas clubs like AC Milan expressing their interest. However, Atalanta’s failed attempt to secure his signature has opened the door for Leeds United to make their move.

The reported deal is set to be an initial loan arrangement, but it includes an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer. Everton are said to be seeking a fee of approximately £10 million for the promising centre-back.

Busy Deadline Day Ahead:

Leeds United are on the verge of an important transfer decision that could strengthen their defensive lineup. With Leo Hjelde’s move to Sunderland and the pursuit of Ben Godfrey, the club is taking steps to address their defensive concerns. As the transfer window deadline approaches, Leeds United fans will be eager to see how these developments unfold.