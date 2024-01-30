Liverpool vs Chelsea | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Liverpool vs Chelsea: A High-Stakes Premier League Clash

Klopp’s Farewell Season: Liverpool’s Quest for Glory

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in their first Premier League match since it was announced that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving his post at the end of the season. There will be increased hunger to go on to lift their second Premier League title under the German and that continues on Wednesday. Chelsea have improved recently and they will pose problems for the home side. However, it would take a big performance from the visitors to take the three points from the current league leaders.

League Standings and Upcoming Challenges

At the time of writing, Liverpool are at the top of the league with a five point lead over Manchester City, albeit the champions have a game in hand. The next seven days are huge for the Reds, as they face Chelsea and Arsenal in succession. The second match against Arsenal will be massive, as the Gunners are also five points behind them. If the Reds are able to record two victories, they may even be considered favourites to life the trophy.

Chelsea’s European Aspirations and Cup Ambitions

Chelsea have their own aspirations this season, as they sit in 9th position and they will have one eye on European qualification. They have reached the Carabao Cup final and they will play Liverpool on that day too. Meanwhile, they remain in the FA Cup with a replay against Aston Villa on the horizon. The next few weeks will be busy for the Blues. If you offered the supporters the chance to win on Wednesday or at Wembley in February, there would only be one answer. That said, they still have a very good chance of achieving a good finishing position in the Premier League.

Interesting Stats: Goal Scoring and Defensive Records

Liverpool’s Offensive Might

Liverpool have scored eleven goals in their last three home matches across all competitions.

Chelsea’s Defensive Resilience

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Key Men

Jota’s Impact for Liverpool

It feels like a good opportunity for Diogo Jota to prove his worth in the absence of Mohamed Salah. These two matches are going to be huge for Liverpool’s title challenge and they will need their pool of attackers to step up. Jota is the one who has the best record this season, with a goal involvement every 84.6 minutes. When he has been on the pitch, he has offered a huge threat and Klopp will be hoping that he can continue that record against Chelsea. It will be interesting to see how they line up on Wednesday, as Jota may be used in a central position. In 2024, he has three goals and three assists. It is an impressive run of form and underlines the threat that he poses to opposition teams.

Palmer: Chelsea’s Key Player

This season has gone very well for Cole Palmer, as he has moved to Chelsea and very quickly become their talisman. Chelsea look to him very often on the pitch, as he is the attacker most likely to make something happen. Although his record has been helped by penalties, he still needs to put them away and he is ice cool from the spot. The England international has contributed nine goals and four assists this season. From the visitors, he is the player that could make a difference. Liverpool have been good this season, but they do give their opposition a chance and it is likely that Palmer will have opportunities on Wednesday. If he takes them, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have a good chance of taking something from the game.

Team News: Injury Updates and Returns

Liverpool’s Squad Status

Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas aren’t expected to be back from their respective injuries until next month. Wataru Endo is still on international duty with Japan. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in line for returns in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Roster Changes

Chelsea should be boosted by the return of several players in the coming weeks. Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia are all in contention for the trip to Anfield. If they don’t make it, they should all be back very soon after. Marc Cucurealla, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are long term absentees.

Verdict: Predicting the Outcome

It is very difficult to see Liverpool dropping points at Anfield before the season ends. The atmosphere will be super charged after the news about Klopp leaving at the end of the season and that will empower the players. Chelsea have been better in recent weeks and it is easy to see the progression being made by Pochettino. However, more is needed before they can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Liverpool and win away from home.

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea