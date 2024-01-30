Report: Middlesbrough Reject Third Aston Villa Bid

Middlesbrough Stand Firm: Reject Aston Villa’s Third Bid for Morgan Rogers

In a transfer saga that has captured the attention of football enthusiasts across the nation, Middlesbrough FC have once again rebuffed Aston Villa’s relentless pursuit of 21-year-old forward, Morgan Rogers. This move, which has been closely monitored by fans and pundits alike, has left no room for ambiguity regarding Boro’s stance on their prized asset.

A Valiant Resistance

Simon Stone’s report for BBC Sport sheds light on the unfolding drama surrounding Rogers’ future. Despite two previous unsuccessful offers from Villa, the West Midlands club remained undeterred in their quest to acquire the promising talent.

However, Boro’s unwavering owner, Steve Gibson, has shown his mettle by rejecting Villa’s third bid, thereby upholding the club’s valuation of Rogers at approximately £12 million.

Rogers’ journey to the Riverside Stadium began in the summer of 2021 when he made a £1.5 million move from Manchester City. In a shrewd negotiation, the Citizens secured a substantial sell-on fee as part of the deal. Since then, Rogers has repaid Boro’s faith by contributing seven goals and providing eight assists in his 33 appearances this season, making him a pivotal figure in Michael Carrick’s squad.

Deadline Day Looms Large

With the transfer window set to slam shut at 23:00 GMT on Thursday, 1st February, the clock is ticking for both clubs. Aston Villa remains determined to bolster their ranks with Rogers’ dynamic abilities, but Middlesbrough’s uncompromising stance suggests that the battle is far from over.

As the transfer window’s climax approaches, the future of Morgan Rogers remains uncertain. Middlesbrough’s steadfastness in rejecting Aston Villa’s third bid demonstrates their determination to retain their prized asset. Football fans across the nation will be watching closely to see how this gripping saga unfolds.

In the words of Simon Stone at BBC Sport, “Morgan Rogers’ story is far from over, and the final chapter may yet surprise us all.”