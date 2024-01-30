Report: Manchester United’s Loan Deal Drama

Facundo Pellistri’s Loan Move to Granada Resurrected

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri’s loan move to Granada is back on ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The twists and turns of transfer negotiations often resemble a rollercoaster ride, and the case of Facundo Pellistri is no exception. A recent report by Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News sheds light on the resurgence of hope for the young winger’s loan move to Granada.

Stalled Progress:

Pellistri’s journey towards securing a loan move has been anything but smooth sailing. Just last week, it seemed like he would be stuck at Manchester United for the rest of the season, as talks with the 19th-placed La Liga side appeared to be at a standstill. However, as the transfer deadline draws near, it seems the deal is back on the table.

During United’s FA Cup fourth-round victory against Newport County, Pellistri’s absence from the pitch raised eyebrows. Instead, it was the promising Omari Forson who stole the spotlight. The situation further fueled speculation about Pellistri’s future.

Front Line Competition:

Currently, only six forwards are at the disposal of manager Erik ten Hag for the front three positions. With Anthony Martial sidelined until April due to groin surgery, the competition for places is fierce. Ten Hag has recently shown a preference for Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford as the wingers supporting striker Rasmus Hojlund. Antony’s goal against Newport and Amad’s return to action after two years against Nottingham Forest signal the strength in depth United possesses.

Pellistri’s last start for United dates back to September, and he has already completed two loan spells in Spain with Alaves. Initially, he had plans to head out on loan again in the summer, but an injury to Amad during pre-season derailed those plans.

Impact on Forson:

The potential departure of Pellistri could impact the future of Omari Forson, who, at just 18 years old, is exploring the possibility of a permanent transfer this month. United, however, aims to retain Amad beyond the winter transfer window, as the talented winger has returned from a five-month knee injury layoff.

Pellistri’s arrival at Old Trafford in a £9 million deal from Penarol on deadline day in October 2020 was met with anticipation, and he has since made 24 appearances for the club.

As the transfer deadline looms, the fate of Facundo Pellistri remains uncertain, but one thing is for sure – the world of football is in for another captivating twist in this young winger’s career.