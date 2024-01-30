Wolves vs Man Utd: Ten Hag’s Crucial Lineup Choices

Manchester United’s Upcoming Clash with Wolves: Team News and Lineup Predictions

In an eagerly anticipated Premier League showdown, Manchester United are gearing up for a critical encounter against Wolves. The focus is on Erik ten Hag’s lineup decisions, particularly concerning star striker Marcus Rashford, following his recent absence from the squad.

Rashford’s Return: A Pivotal Decision for Ten Hag

The buzz around Manchester United’s camp centers on Rashford’s potential return to the first team. After being excluded from the squad in the FA Cup victory against Newport, owing to missing a training session post his Belfast outing, the 26-year-old England international’s inclusion against Wolves hangs in the balance. His reappearance at Carrington on Monday hints at a possible comeback, as the club’s statement on Monday night confirmed the resolution of the issue, with Rashford acknowledging his misstep.

Squad Dynamics: Competition and Injuries

The dynamic within the squad is intensifying. Antony, who replaced Rashford, shone in the previous match, adding to Ten Hag’s selection dilemma. Alongside the Brazilian, Alejandro Garnacho is also vying for a starting spot, turning up the heat in United’s forward line competition.

Injury updates reveal a mixed bag for the Red Devils. While Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Casemiro marked their return in the last game, Manchester United still reels from the absence of Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Tyrell Malacia. Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a doubt after missing the Newport clash.

Andre Onana is set to guard the goal, bouncing back from his Africa Cup of Nations stint with Cameroon.

Predicted Lineup and Key Absences

The predicted lineup for the clash at Molineux is as follows: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund. Injuries include Martial, Lindelof, Mount, Malacia, with doubts over Rashford and Wan-Bissaka’s participation.

Match Details

This high-stakes Premier League match is scheduled for 8.15pm GMT on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports 1, set in the iconic Molineux stadium.