Ornstein: Lyon’s Bold Offer for West Ham’s Benrahma

Lyon’s Move for Benrahma: A Strategic Play?

Assessing Lyon’s £15 Million Offer

Lyon have recently made headlines with their bold £15 million bid, plus add-ons, for West Ham United’s winger Said Benrahma. This move, as reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, signals a clear intent from the Ligue 1 club to rejuvenate their squad amidst a challenging season.

Benrahma’s Journey: From Brentford to West Ham

Benrahma’s journey has been an intriguing one. Lyon owner John Textor has been an admirer since his Brentford days, and this interest has now materialized into a tangible offer. However, Benrahma’s recent season at West Ham has been underwhelming, with only 615 minutes of Premier League play, starting just six matches, and contributing zero goals and one assist in all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

A Turning Point: The Bristol City Incident

A pivotal moment in Benrahma’s season was his sending off during a 1-0 loss to Bristol City in an FA Cup third-round replay. West Ham’s manager David Moyes commented, “It made it much more difficult, that’s for sure. We were a goal down already at that point. I’ve had a look at it, and I don’t think we can have any complaints.” This incident perhaps highlights the need for a change of scenery for Benrahma.

Lyon’s Position: A Calculated Risk?

For Lyon, sitting 16th in Ligue 1 and just a point clear of the relegation zone, this move is a calculated risk. Benrahma’s potential addition could provide the creative spark needed to navigate out of the relegation play-off spot. However, given his recent form, it remains to be seen if he can rediscover the flair that made him a standout player at Brentford.

In conclusion, while the offer for Benrahma reflects Lyon’s proactive approach to their current predicament, the success of this potential transfer hinges on Benrahma rediscovering his form and adapting to Ligue 1’s demands. Only time will tell if this move pays off for both parties involved.