Ornstein: Adam Wharton’s Big Move to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Bolster Midfield with Adam Wharton Signing

Wharton’s Journey to Selhurst Park

As David Ornstein of The Athletic reports, Crystal Palace have successfully navigated a deal to bring Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton to Selhurst Park. This promising England Under-20 international, just 19 years old, is poised to reinforce Palace’s midfield, a testament to their commitment to nurturing young talent. The deal, worth an impressive £22 million including add-ons, highlights the increasing value placed on emerging English players.

A Rising Star in English Football

Wharton, named Blackburn’s young player of the season for 2022-23, stands out not just for his talent but for his potential to shape the future of English football. His move to Crystal Palace, following the club’s acquisition of Daniel Munoz from Genk, signals an ambitious January transfer window for the Eagles. The youngster’s impressive 26 league appearances, including 22 starts, underscore his readiness for the Premier League challenge.

Palace’s Midfield Reinforcement

The urgency of this transfer is partly driven by the loss of Cheick Doucoure to a long-term injury. Palace’s keenness to fortify their midfield is evident in their pursuit of Wharton, a move that promises to add dynamism and youthful energy to Roy Hodgson’s squad. The signing of defender Munoz earlier further strengthens Palace’s resolve to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

Wharton’s Absence in FA Cup: A Prelude to Transfer

Wharton’s absence from Blackburn’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wrexham was perhaps a prelude to this significant career move. As he steps into the Premier League arena with Crystal Palace, Wharton is set to embark on a journey that could define both his career and the midfield dynamics at Selhurst Park.